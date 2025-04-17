MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) The coming price war in humanoid robotics: From industrial workers to household helpers. How much for each?

April 17, 2025 by Mark Allinson

As the race to commercialize humanoid robots intensifies, companies across the globe are staking their claim in a market that spans industrial powerhouses to everyday household helpers.

Once confined to research labs and sci-fi films, humanoid robots are now inching closer to mainstream reality – and price is emerging as one of the key battlegrounds.

A new generation of robots is being launched at dramatically different price points, reflecting divergent visions for how these machines will integrate into workspaces, homes, and public environments.

From $150,000 industrial-grade humanoids to $10,000 domestic helpers, the humanoid robotics industry is now defined not only by technological ambition but also by economic accessibility.

XPeng's Iron: Premium industrial automation

At the top end of the market is XPeng's Iron, a humanoid robot designed for high-value industrial applications.

Standing 1.73 meters tall and weighing 70 kilograms, Iron is equipped with 60 articulating joints and 200 degrees of freedom – making it capable of executing complex, human-like motions.

Built around XPeng's proprietary Turing AI chip, the robot is expected to perform advanced tasks such as electric vehicle component assembly, warehouse operations, and eldercare support.

XPeng says mass production is targeted for 2026. With an estimated price of around $150,000, Iron is firmly positioned as a premium offering for factories, hospitals, and retail chains seeking flexible automation solutions.

BYD's BoYoboD: Affordable household assistance

At the other end of the spectrum is BoYoboD, a humanoid robot introduced by EV manufacturer BYD. Designed for the consumer market, BoYoboD is solar-powered and built to help with domestic tasks like laundry, vacuuming, and light cleaning.

With a launch price of around $10,000, BYD aims to make household humanoids an attainable appliance for middle-class families – a bold move that could reshape the robotics adoption curve.

Deliveries are expected to begin in December 2025, with the initial launch focused on the Chinese market. While details on performance specifications are limited, the aggressive pricing signals BYD's intent to lead in the mass-market personal robot category.

Tesla's Optimus: The mainstream contender

Tesla, known for disrupting industries with scalable technology, has entered the humanoid robotics fray with Optimus Gen 2.

Elon Musk's vision includes these robots eventually performing a wide array of household and caregiving tasks – from walking the dog to mowing the lawn.

Optimus stands 1.73 meters tall, weighs 56 kilograms, and features 22 degrees of freedom in its hands. It is reportedly capable of lifting up to 20 kilograms and walking with dynamic balance.

Production is slated for 2026, with the target price estimated between $20,000 and $30,000. While not the cheapest, Optimus is designed for broad consumer appeal and Tesla hopes to scale production in the same way it has with electric vehicles.

Unitree G1: Industrial robotics at a bargain

Also in China, robotics firm Unitree has unveiled the G1, a more compact humanoid robot aimed at the affordable industrial segment.

Standing 1.27 meters (about 4'2′′) tall, the G1 can walk at 4.5 mph and carry up to 7 pounds. It features AI-enhanced motion control and has a reported runtime of two hours.

With a starting price of $16,000, Unitree is positioning the G1 as a budget-conscious option for educational institutions, light industrial tasks, and robotic development labs.

The company's strategy seems to mirror its earlier success in quadruped robots, offering functional machines at a fraction of the cost of competitors.

The market split: Premium utility vs mass appeal

This widening price gap among humanoid robots reveals an industry in the midst of self-definition. Some companies, like XPeng and Tesla, are pursuing high-functionality, high-cost machines suitable for factories and wealthier homes.

Others, like BYD and Unitree, are attempting to undercut the market and seed early consumer demand by offering more affordable – if less capable – robots.

What remains to be seen is whether consumers and businesses will prioritize cost, capability, or convenience.

But with humanoid robots finally stepping into the marketplace at a range of price points, the long-promised age of robotic companions is no longer a theoretical future – it's a commercial one, and the competition is just beginning.