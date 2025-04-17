Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
‌Nova Complex To Launch Large Scale“Renewable Energy + Data Center” Integrated Project In The Middle East


(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) April 17, 2025 - Singapore-based integrated digital infrastructure developer Nova Complex has announced plans to deploy a groundbreaking integrated“renewable energy + data center” project in the Middle East. The initiative will include over 3 GW of renewable energy generation capacity, up to 1.5 GWH of next-generation extended-duration energy storage systems, and a 500 MW IT-load data center campus.

The Nova Complex team is currently in advanced discussions with Middle Eastern governments to finalize project implementation. Upon completion, the development is poised to become one of the region's largest green digital infrastructure hubs, driving economic diversification and accelerating the Middle East's digital transformation initiative.

Bernard Mah, Chief Operating Officer of Nova Complex, stated:“This project exemplifies Nova's global 'Power Campus' strategy. The Middle East offers not only abundant renewable energy resources but also serves as a critical bridge between Asia and Europe. By integrating renewable energy innovation with digital infrastructure, we aim to provide long-term sustainable support for the region's digital growth while creating high value job opportunities and help attract global cloud service providers and high-performance computing enterprises to create presence in the Middle East.”

Bernard further emphasized Nova Complex's commitment to advancing sustainable integration of renewable energy and digital infrastructure worldwide, with plans to identify additional strategic markets and partnerships in the Middle East and beyond.

