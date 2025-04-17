Suofeiya Home Makes A Grand Debut At The 2025 Hotel & Hospitality Expo Saudi Arabia

Riyadh, April 17, 2025 - From April 8 to 10, the highly anticipated 2025 Hotel & Hospitality Expo Saudi Arabia took place at the Riyadh International Convention & Exhibition Center, drawing global attention as the Middle East's premier event for hotel design, services, and hospitality solutions.







As the region accelerates infrastructure development and economic diversification under Saudi Vision 2030, demand for luxury hospitality solutions is surging. Capitalizing on these transformative opportunities, Suofeiya Home made a spectacular debut at the expo, unveiling its full-range custom hotel space solutions tailored for the Middle Eastern market.

First-Ever Appearance, Widespread Acclaim

Renowned globally for its high-end custom cabinetry, Suofeiya attracted more than 300 distinguished visitors over the three-day event - including hotel developers, contractors, and leading design firms. With its compelling design language and world-class manufacturing strength, the company successfully converted over 50% of booth meetings into preliminary cooperation agreements, laying a strong foundation for regional expansion.







“Green · Smart · Premium” - Future-Ready Solutions for Hospitality Spaces

This year's expo spotlighted sustainability and eco-innovation, reflecting the hospitality sector's green transformation and shift toward smart technologies. Suofeiya's immersive booth, themed“Luxury Hotel Custom Solutions,” presented an integrated design approach across guest rooms, suite kitchens, wardrobe systems, decorative wall panels, hidden storage, and intelligent hardware.

A standout feature was the“Caesar Cabinet”, winner of the 2024 German iF Design Award. The smart stainless steel island - complete with an extendable dining table and multifunctional setup - impressed visitors with its blend of utility and aesthetics. Designed for“social kitchens” and immersive gathering spaces, the piece resonated strongly with regional preferences and attracted interest from numerous luxury project representatives.







Leading with Strength: Smart Manufacturing Meets Global Vision

Suofeiya's showcase demonstrated not only innovative product design but also the company's smart manufacturing prowess and comprehensive project delivery capabilities. Attendees praised the brand for its exceptional quality control, agile production timelines, and localized customer service - all of which are vital for the Middle East's high-end contract market.

As a global custom furnishing leader rooted in SOGAL France since 1981, Suofeiya has amassed over four decades of experience, with 15,000+ successful projects in more than 70 countries across sectors including residential, hospitality, healthcare, education, and commercial real estate.







Strategic Expansion into the Middle East

Looking ahead, Suofeiya will continue to deepen its strategic footprint in the Middle East by providing locally tailored solutions and enhancing collaboration throughout the value chain - from design to delivery. By doing so, the company aims to support the region's evolving needs for smart, sustainable, and luxurious living and commercial environments.

Suofeiya's impressive debut at the Saudi expo not only showcased its holistic design and manufacturing excellence but also marked a key milestone in strengthening its ties with the Middle Eastern market. The brand remains committed to forging win-win partnerships and advancing the quality of life and hospitality experiences across the region.

Next Stop: The 137th Canton Fair

Following its successful participation in Saudi Arabia, Suofeiya will exhibit at the 137th China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair), continuing to showcase its world-class custom home solutions to global partners.

Exhibition Dates: April 23–27, 2025 (Phase 2)

Booth Locations:

Hall 11.2, L36–38 & M09–12

Hall 12.2, E25–26 & F17–18

Venue: China Import and Export Fair Complex, Guangzhou

Global partners are warmly invited to visit and explore collaboration opportunities.

Click for more details: