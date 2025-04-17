Spring Into Service: Franklin Templeton's Volunteering Highlights

MENAFN - 3BL) Franklin Templeton employees demonstrated remarkable dedication and community spirit by generously contributing their time and efforts to various volunteer initiatives throughout March. Their collective efforts not only fostered a sense of camaraderie and purpose within the organization but also made a tangible difference in the lives of those they served. By stepping up and giving back, Franklin Templeton employees exemplified the company's commitment to social responsibility and community engagement.

Here are a few projects from company offices around the globe.

Rancho Cordova, California

Volunteers participated in a financial wellness challenge for students at St. Hope Public Schools. The challenge is an interactive budgeting simulation for high school students that gives them an opportunity to practice modern-day money management skills in a fun environment with no real-life consequences.

On March 19, Rancho Cordova employees volunteered at the student event of the Junior Achievement Stock Market Challenge. This unique and dynamic event brings together professionals from generous companies throughout the Sacramento region for a friendly competition while supporting youth education in the community. Franklin Templeton also participated in the corporate challenge, forming a team and winning the challenge.

Singapore

Building on the spirit and success of last year, on March 8, employees in Singapore participated in the Relay for Life 100km Challenge organized by the Singapore Cancer Society. This event supported cancer patients and raised awareness for this vital cause.

St. Petersburg, Florida

Employees in St. Pete visited Clothes to Kids, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide new and quality used clothing to low-income or in-crisis school-age children, free of charge. Employees volunteered to help sort and tag the donated clothes.

Poznan, Poland

Poznan employees hosted a toiletry drive through March in support of International Women's Day, donating basic cosmetics that were packed into shoeboxes and delivered to Centrum Interwencji Kryzysowej in Poznan.

On March 15, Poznan employees volunteered to prepare and distribute meals to homeless people in Poznan. Volunteers prepared a meal and soup together with Zupa na Głównym and helped to distribute the food at the Poznan railway station.

On March 19, Poznan hosted the second edition of Clothes Swap, combining it with a charity event for Zupa na Głównym and a workshop on making animal toys with recycled materials.

