Saint-Gobain Video Series: Empowhered: Caitlyn Stirrup, Athens, GA
About empowHERed
Saint-Gobain North America's empowHERed series features the women in manufacturing of Saint-Gobain North America. Whether they work in product innovation, engineering, on the product line, or in development, they are making an impact in manufacturing. Discover your career at Saint-Gobain North America.
Watch the full empowHERed video series on YouTube.
About Saint-Gobain
Worldwide leader in light and sustainable construction, Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures and distributes materials and services for the construction and industrial markets. Its integrated solutions for the renovation of public and private buildings, light construction and the decarbonization of construction and industry are developed through a continuous innovation process and provide sustainability and performance. The Group, celebrating its 360th anniversary in 2025, remains more committed than ever to its purpose“MAKING THE WORLD A BETTER HOME”.
€46.6 billion in sales in 2024
More than 161,000 employees, locations in 80 countries
Committed to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050
