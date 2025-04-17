The Cost Of Waiting: How Delaying Energy Savings At Wastewater Treatment Plants Could Cost Municipalities Millions

As electricity prices continue to rise and fluctuate, delaying energy-saving investments at WWTPs can lead to tens of millions of dollars in avoidable costs. In this blog, you'll learn how rising energy costs impact WWTP budgets over time, how energy use differs by plant size and which strategies - including efficiency upgrades, on-site renewables, and smart energy procurement - can deliver major long-term savings. We'll also explore funding options that make it possible to implement these solutions without adding financial burden today.

What Defines Small, Medium and Large WWTPs?

WWTPs vary in size and energy consumption:



Small WWTPs: Serve fewer than 50,000 people and consume 5 million to 15 million kilowatt-hours (kWh) annually.

Medium WWTPs: Serve between 50,000 to 100,000 people and consume 15 million to 30 million kWh annually. Large WWTPs: Serve over 100,000 people and consume 30 million to 60 million kWh annually.

For this analysis, we use benchmark figures reflecting typical energy use and rates in high-cost states.

The Cost of Inaction: Rising Energy Prices and Budget Impact

Electricity prices are unpredictable, but a 3% annual increase is a conservative estimate based on historical trends. Costs for capacity, transmission and regulatory charges often rise faster than market electricity prices.

The below chart outlines the projected energy cost escalation for a large WWTP over a 30 year period, assuming an electricity rate range of $0.20 to $0.30 per kWh, reflecting high to very high-cost regions. The total additional energy cost over 30 years equals $54 million to $81 million.

Without action, municipalities could see annual energy costs more than double, straining public budgets.