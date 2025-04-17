The Cost Of Waiting: How Delaying Energy Savings At Wastewater Treatment Plants Could Cost Municipalities Millions
|Year
|Electricity Rate (per kWh)
|Annual Energy Cost (Millions)
|2025
|$0.20 - $0.30
|$6.0 - $9.0
|2035
|$0.26 - $0.39
|$7.8 - $11.7
|2045
|$0.36 - $0.54
|$10.7 - $16.1
|2055
|$0.44 - $0.66
|$13.2 - $19.8
The Opportunity: How Energy Efficiency and Renewables Deliver Big Savings
Municipalities can reduce costs and risk through three key strategies:
1. Energy Efficiency Projects
Efficiency upgrades such as LED lighting, HVAC optimization, control systems and high-efficiency pumps can cut energy use by 10% to 35%.
Estimated 30-year savings:
-
Small WWTPs: $8M - $15M
Medium WWTPs: $12M - $25M
Large WWTPs: $18M - $36M
2. Renewable Energy & On-Site Generation
On-site generation solutions can significantly lower energy costs while improving grid independence. WWTPs can leverage:
-
Solar Photovoltaics (PV) and battery storage to reduce peak energy demand and increase reliability.
Wind Power, where feasible, to generate clean electricity and offset grid purchases.
Digester Gas (biogas) recovery, using methane produced in wastewater treatment to generate onsite electricity and heat.
Microgrids , combining multiple generation sources for energy resilience and cost control.
Estimated 30-year savings:
-
Small WWTPs: $12M - $18M
Medium WWTPs: $20M - $30M
Large WWTPs: $28M - $40M
3. Commodity Procurement & Risk Management
Strategies like power purchase agreements (PPAs), hedging and risk management contracts stabilize energy costs and reduce volatility.
Estimated 30-year savings:
-
Small WWTPs: $5M - $10M
Medium WWTPs: $8M - $15M
Large WWTPs: $12M - $20M
Combining energy efficiency upgrades, on-site renewable generation, and strategic commodity procurement yields tremendous compounding savings over 30 years - exceeding $30 million for small WWTPs, $50 million for medium facilities, and $80 million for large plants. This transformational scale of savings significantly bolsters long-term financial resilience.
Conclusion: The Financial Case for Acting Now
For WWTPs of all sizes, delaying energy-saving investments could result in millions of dollars in avoidable costs over 30 years. Even with uncertainties in energy pricing and regulations, the risk of inaction is clear: higher bills, budget strain and lost reinvestment opportunities.
By acting now, municipalities can:
-
Control long-term costs through efficiency, renewables and procurement strategies.
Future-proof operations against rising electricity prices and regulatory changes.
Demonstrate fiscal and environmental leadership.
Financing Solutions
Municipalities have multiple funding options for energy projects:
-
Federal Grants and Incentives: Assistance in securing funding.
Guaranteed Energy Savings Performance Contracts (ESPCs): Projects funded by guaranteed savings.
Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) : Third-party ownership of energy assets with long-term cost savings.
Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS): No upfront capital investment; private partners own and operate infrastructure.
Turnkey Solutions: Full-service program and project delivery, from concept to post-operation monitoring.
By leveraging these funding mechanisms, municipalities can implement cost-saving projects without burdening their budgets, securing long-term savings while improving resilience.
Legal Disclaimer:
