LA Kings Host Student Eco-Leaders From Grades Of Green Ahead Of Annual Green Game

MENAFN - 3BL) In celebration of Earth Month, on April 10, 2025, AEG's LA Kings welcomed 20 high school students from Grades of Green's SOAR Eco-Innovation Academy to Crypto Arena for an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour of the arena's industry leading sustainability operations.

The students, who are part of a year-long program that empowers them to develop innovative solutions to real-world environmental challenges, learned first-hand about arena's energy practices waste operations. The immersive tour was given by AEG's Kadamia Hubbard, Senior Analyst, Sustainability, who offered students a look at the arena's Bloom Energy fuel cells, which generate electricity on site and help to reduce the venue's carbon footprint, as well as its event-level waste sorting operations, which have helped divert approximately 298 tons of recyclable materials from landfills in 2024 alone.

“It's always exciting to connect with young leaders who are passionate about the environment,” said Kadamia Hubbard, AEG's Senior Analyst in Sustainability.“Our goal is to show students that sustainability isn't just a concept-it's something we actively implement every day behind the scenes at large-scale operations like Crypto Arena. We hope this experience helps spark new ideas and reinforces how their efforts can make a real impact in the world.”

The evening also included a networking dinner in the Wells Fargo Premium Lounge, where students had the chance to speak with LA Kings and AEG team members working in sustainability, operations, and event management.

Grades of Green's SOAR Eco-Innovation Academy provides students the opportunity to collaborate with businesses and industry leaders to build more sustainable practices across various sectors. To learn more about Grades of Green, please click here .