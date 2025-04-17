Direct Relief Announces $2.7 Million To Expand Healthcare Access To Los Angeles Residents

MENAFN - 3BL) Direct Relief today announced a $2.7 million initiative to enhance healthcare access and bolster recovery efforts for Los Angeles communities severely impacted by recent wildfires.

Funds for this critical initiative were raised in part by MusiCares during the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards® telecast in February.

Immediate Response and Expanded Healthcare

The wildfires caused significant disruptions, leading to widespread evacuations and severely straining healthcare infrastructure across the region. Thousands of residents, particularly those uninsured or underinsured, face increased health challenges due to disruptions in housing, nutrition, and essential community services.

The initiative will support 15 community health centers and charitable clinics throughout Los Angeles, enabling them to:



Expand healthcare services and extend operating hours to meet heightened demand.

Provide critical care for chronic illnesses, mental health, and respiratory conditions exacerbated by wildfire smoke.

Deliver preventive care and educational outreach in neighborhoods frequently underserved by traditional healthcare systems. Address housing instability, food insecurity, and emotional trauma recovery.

Comprehensive Support for Long-term Recovery

“Recovery from wildfires involves more than rebuilding physical infrastructure-it requires addressing complex social challenges such as housing instability, food insecurity, and healthcare disparities,” said Dr. Byron Scott, CEO at Direct Relief.“Community health centers and free and charitable clinics serve as vital anchors, providing not just medical care but comprehensive support including mental health counseling, housing assistance, and nutritional services. MusiCares' generous funding will empower safety-net providers to continue delivering the holistic care that Los Angeles communities urgently need.”

Healthcare providers serving vulnerable populations have seen a dramatic surge in demand following wildfire-related displacement and health issues intensified by smoke exposure. This initiative specifically targets the health inequities amplified by the disaster, enhancing care for chronic conditions, mental health concerns, and respiratory health.

“As a community-focused health care leader, AltaMed understands that in times of crisis, it is vital to address the needs of the most vulnerable populations. We quickly mobilized to offer relief to individuals at the Pasadena evacuation center, providing medical care, behavioral health services, and social service support,” said Sharlene Risdon Jackson, Vice President of the AltaMed Foundation.

“As well as providing direct care, our role is to foster resilience and recovery within our community following disasters like the Eaton Fire, which present long-term environmental and social challenges. Partners like Direct Relief ensure that we can carry out this essential work. Direct Relief's unwavering commitment and shared vision are crucial for rebuilding stronger, healthier communities.”

Strengthening Community Resilience

Beyond medical care, the grants will also help health centers and clinics provide crucial social support addressing housing instability, nutrition challenges, and emotional recovery from disaster-related trauma.

“Community health centers provided critical services to their communities throughout the devastating wildfires. Health center workers, despite being directly impacted by the wildfires, continued to serve others during the emergency,” said Louise McCarthy, President & CEO of Community Clinic Association of Los Angeles County.“Direct Relief has been a vital partner in emergency response. This grant will help bring financial relief to health care workers who continue to recover from the wildfires' devastating impact.”

Direct Relief's Response to Date

Direct Relief mobilized within hours after the fires erupted on January 7, providing critical support within hours. Since then, Direct Relief has assisted over 60 organizations across Los Angeles County with more than $7.5 million in medical aid and grants, including the funds announced today.