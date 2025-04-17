Minister Of State For Foreign Affairs Meets With Special Envoy Of Zambian President

Doha, Qatar: Minister of State for Foreign Affairs HE Sultan bin Saad bin Sultan Al Muraikhi met Thursday with Special Envoy of the President of the Republic of Zambia, HE Caleb Fundanga, who is visiting the country. During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations between the two countries as well as ways to strengthen and enhance cooperation.

