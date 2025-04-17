Amir Affirms Important Partnership Between State Of Qatar, Russian Federation

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Moscow: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani highlighted the significant partnership between the State of Qatar and the Russian Federation, highlighting the distinguished friendship and productive cooperation between the two countries in various fields.

In a post on his official account on platform X, His Highness said that he had discussed with Russian President Vladimir Putin ways to enhance trade and economic ties between the two countries.

His Highness stressed that Russia is an important partner to the State of Qatar, pointing out the exceptional friendship and positive cooperation shared between the two nations across multiple sectors. His Highness affirmed that both governments were actively working together to boost bilateral partnerships and mutual investments.

His Highness added that their discussions also covered recent regional developments, particularly the developments in Syria, Gaza, and occupied Palestine, exchanging views on each country's efforts to ease tensions and promote sustainable peace and stability.