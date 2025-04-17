Inventhelp Inventor Develops Decorative Cover For A Headboard (CSK-691)

PITTSBURGH, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a decorative cover for headboards," said an inventor, from Batesburg- Leesville, S.C., "so I invented the BED FRAME COVERS. My beautiful design would enhance the appearance of the bed, and it could spark added attention."

The invention provides an effective way to dress up standard headboards. In doing so, it would cover dull and drab headboards. As a result, it could enhance the appearance of the bed, and it could coordinate with other articles of bedding. The invention features an attractive design that is easy to apply and display so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Columbia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-CSK-691, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

