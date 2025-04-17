Marchesi Frescobaldi And Tenuta Delle Terre Nere Forge Strategic Alliance

MENAFN - PR Newswire), a place of extraordinary energy, spirit, and primal force. With this step, Marco de Grazia and Lamberto Frescobaldi embark on a new chapter, united in their commitment to carry forward the beautiful journey Marco began in 2002.

"For decades, Lamberto and I have shared time, friendship, and of course, countless bottles of wine – along with the joys and challenges of watching our children grow up together at the same school," says Marco de Grazia , owner of Tenuta delle Terre Nere . He adds, "Fate gave us a gentle push, and our shared vision did the rest. The gears began to turn – at first hesitantly, then with growing enthusiasm. Our friendship then evolved into something more: a shared passion and a united drive to pursue greater ambitions, to share a common institution, and express it through refined and aspirational wines - together."



"For me, Marco de Grazia has always been a true point of reference," says Lamberto Frescobaldi , President of the Marchesi Frescobaldi Group . He continues, "In the early 1990s, shortly after my wedding, we spent many evenings together, opening bottle after bottle. I would listen intently to every word he said, fascinated by his relentless pursuit of finesse in wine, his contagious energy, and the clarity of his vision."



The journey continues, guided by enduring friendship and the ever-inspiring presence of the iconic Mt. Etna.

MARCHESI FRESCOBALDI

Marchesi Frescobaldi has embodied the very essence of Tuscany since 1300. The family's extraordinary vocation for viticulture and the rich diversity of its growing areas lead naturally to its claim: Cultivating Toscana Diversity . The uniqueness of the Frescobaldi family springs precisely from its being the very mirror of such diversity: its winemaking estates and their wines create a kaleidoscope of fragrances and sensations, each of which eloquently expresses an individual terroir. Behind every Frescobaldi wine one can capture the soul of the individuals, viticulturalists, and winemakers who live the vineyards and their terroirs to understand every detail. Their art demands an iron-clad rule: respect. Respect for our tradition, which guides us even when we follow the path of innovation. Respect for Toscana, which we consider a living land, to be cultivated in equilibrium and harmony.

Respect for each terroir, which, thanks to a one-of-a-kind combination of soils, elevations, and microclimates, gift us wines with distinctive, inimitable personalities. The nine Marchesi Frescobaldi wine estates are: Castello Pomino (Pomino), Castello Nipozzano (Nipozzano), Tenuta Perano (Gaiole in Chianti), Tenuta Castiglioni (Montespertoli), Tenuta CastelGiocondo (Montalcino), Tenuta Ammiraglia (Magliano in Toscana), Remole (Sieci), Tenuta Calimaia (Montepulciano), and Gorgona . These estates, located in areas of Toscana famed for their production of world-class wines (DOC, DOCG, and IGT), differ from each other in soils, environment, and history. Joining them are the estates of the Bolgheri-based Ornellaia and Masseto , as well as Tenuta Luce in Montalcino Poggio Verrano (Maremma), Attems in the Collio, and Domaine Roy in Oregon (USA). On each estate, unique elements confer on each Frescobaldi wine its distinctive, stand-alone character. Each estate is managed as an individial entity, with its own management of its vineyards and winemaking.

