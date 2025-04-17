Asembia And Outcomes Partner To Expand Access And Enhance Patient Engagement Through Integrated Pharmacy Support

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Asembia, a leader in specialty pharmaceutical services, and Outcomes, a premier clinical engagement platform, are proud to announce a strategic partnership that brings together their strengths to enhance prescription support and improve patient access to therapies.

This collaboration integrates Asembia's industry-leading HUB services directly within the Outcomes platform, enabling seamless and proactive patient engagement at critical moments in the prescription journey. By embedding Asembia's services into the pharmacy workflow, the partnership bridges gaps in care, particularly during high-risk moments of prescription abandonment, and ensures patients receive timely assistance.

Traditionally, the provision of patient services, relies on redirecting provider referrals to initiate patient support. With this partnership, that model is evolving-Outcomes platform now empowers patient's to proactively reach out to Asembia's patient services team (ASPN) to request help accessing their prescribed therapy. This shift enables earlier interventions, greater continuity of care, and a more personalized patient experience.

"We are thrilled to partner with Outcomes to enhance our patient engagement efforts," said Thomas Cohn, Chief Strategy Officer of Asembia. "This collaboration allows us to connect with patients who need our support directly and efficiently ensuring they receive the therapies they need without unnecessary delays. Together, we're creating a seamless, supportive experience that puts patients first."

The Outcomes platform enables a highly active network of pharmacies to connect with over 100M lives; powering a communication channel for life sciences sponsors to deliver digital messaging streams for refill reminders, order-ready alerts, and Rx adjudication messages facilitating timely access to therapy.

"Our partners leverage our pharmacy network and robust technology platform to facilitate connections between patients and critical medication services. That's what makes this partnership with Asembia so exciting-it's a meaningful step forward in improving access and outcomes for the communities we serve" said Brent Stutz, Chief Strategy Officer of Outcomes."

By consolidating access services and patient engagement into a single, integrated platform, Asembia and Outcomes are accelerating therapy initiation, improving adherence, and driving better outcomes across the healthcare continuum.

About Asembia

Asembia is a leading provider of solutions for the specialty pharmaceutical industry. Through its patient support division, ASPN, Asembia delivers innovative services that help patients overcome access barriers and stay on therapy.

For more information about the ASPN Patient Support Services use the following link:

