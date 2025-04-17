Inspectiongo's Homeownership Solution Hits Major Growth Milestone Ahead Of Schedule

11,000 HomeBinder Enrollments in March Mark Rapid Adoption Just 14 Months After Launch

TYRONE, Pa., April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- InspectionGo (iGo), a leading provider of technology and services for the home inspection industry, announced today a significant growth milestone for its homeownership solution, HomeBinder. In March alone, 11,000 homebuyers enrolled in the program, positioning the company ahead of schedule in achieving its stated growth objective.

HomeBinder is iGo's flagship offering and connects homeowners to essential services, including home security, internet, TV, and moving assistance. HomeBinder is offered as a complimentary service through home inspection providers and other real estate professionals, helping homebuyers save time and money during their transition into a new home. As home inspectors play a pivotal role in the life cycle of a real estate transaction and collect extensive details about a home, HomeBinder delivers a personalized and timely offering tailored to each property's specific characteristics, as identified during the inspection process.

"We're incredibly proud to have reached this milestone-it's a testament to the value HomeBinder brings to the homeownership journey," said John Russell, CEO of HomeBinder. "By focusing on delivering a high-quality experience for homeowners, we've built a solution that benefits everyone involved-buyers, agents, and inspection businesses alike. Our commitment to excellence continues to drive us forward as we support homeowners long after the inspection is complete."

HomeBinder has earned a perfect 5-star rating on Trustpilot with over 1,300 reviews. Numerous customers have praised its exceptional customer service and the supportive, hands-on help that makes managing homeownership easier and less stressful. "My role is to offer peace of mind to home purchasers during a critical phase of their homeownership journey," said Scott Swayze, CEO of Launchpad Home Group, the fastest-growing residential inspection company in the United States. "HomeBinder extends this mission, delivering ongoing value to homeowners beyond the inspection date, while also creating tangible benefits for real estate agents who rely on us for inspection-related services."

iGo acquired HomeBinder in 2023, along with Repair Pricer, an AI-powered tool to quickly convert inspection reports into highly accurate home repair estimates. Following this acquisition, iGo relaunched HomeBinder in early 2024, enhancing it with an added service that pairs each homebuyer with a dedicated Moving Assistant to assist with setting up essential services. HomeBinder and Repair Pricer are bundled together in one simple solution for home inspection companies, further benefiting buyer's agents and their homebuyer clients.

About InspectionGo

InspectionGo (iGo) operates HomeBinder, a platform that combines smart technology with personalized service to make homeownership simpler and more enjoyable. By partnering with inspection companies, HomeBinder transforms insights from inspection reports into personalized, actionable support-guiding homeowners from move-in through long-term maintenance.

In addition to HomeBinder, iGo offers a suite of industry-leading solutions built to support the growth and success of inspection companies.

Keystone, business management software for inspection companies

Repair Pricer, an AI-powered tool that generates accurate repair estimates from any inspection report

iGo Booking, a national home inspection scheduling service

iGo Community, the nation's top business coaching group for inspection company owners

Proudly based in Tyrone, Pennsylvania, iGo is committed to creating career opportunities and driving economic growth in its rural community. Learn more at inspectiongo and homebinder.

