50 More Afghans Freed From Pakistan Jails Return Home

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Ministry of Refugee and Repatriation (MoRR) says 50 more Afghan citizens released from prisons in Pakistan returned to their homeland on Thursday.

Citing border officials in Kandahar's Spin Boldak border town, the ministry wrote on X the 50 Afghans, who had spent one to five days in jails, had been arrested in various parts of Pakistan.

After receiving humanitarian assistance, the returnees were transported to their respective native areas, the ministry added.

On Wednesday, about 147 Afghan refugees had returned home after being released from Pakistani prisons.

hz