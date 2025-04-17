Hospital For Addicted Women, Children Opens In Helmand

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

LASHKARGAH (Pajhwok): A 20-bed hospital for treating drug-addicted women and children has been opened in southern Helmand province.

At the opening ceremony, Public Health Director Maulvi Fazli Ahmad Shafiullah told Pajhwok Afghan News this hospital, approved by the Ministry of Public Health, will treat women and children addicted to drugs.

“This hospital is for addicted women and children and has been approved by the ministry. Medicines and other necessary supplies will also be provided to the facility,”: he added.

Meanwhile, Dr. Wali Mohammad Khadim, a psychiatrist in this hospital, said:.“This hospital is very important for adducted women and children in the province”.

According to officials, addicted women and children would be treated for 45 days by all the female staff,

They say the female could better treat addicted women and children, provide psychological counseling, and address other problems than anywhere else.

The hospital is a single-story building with eight rooms, a park, and a mosque.

A week ago, a similar hospital was opened in Baghlan province.

hz/ma