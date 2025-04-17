Bihar Govt To Give Rs 1 Lakh For Land Purchase In Panchayats

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, April 17 (IANS) The Bihar government has expanded its support for economically weaker sections by offering Rs 1 lakh financial assistance for land purchase in panchayats, where government land is unavailable.

This initiative is part of "Abhiyan Basera-2", aimed at ensuring housing and land ownership for the landless people, particularly among Dalits, Mahadalits, minorities, and backward and extremely backward communities.

Announcing the initiative, Sanjay Saraogi, Bihar's Land Reforms and Revenue Minister, stated:“Those living in panchayats where government land cannot be allotted will now be given Rs 1 lakh via cheque under the Chief Minister's Vas Niti Yojana to buy land for housing.”

He also highlighted the government's push to simplify land surveys and ownership documentation, making it easier for people to apply for land mutation and registration online.

“For online land mutation, there is no need to visit government offices; all processes are now digital,” Saraogi said.

He extended the application window, though the deadline was March 31, and the portal remains open for applications. He pointed out that self-attested genealogy will be accepted.

Applicants can submit self-written family records along with available land documents to the Land Reforms and Revenue Department.

The mutation is to be completed within 35 days in standard cases. While addressing the officers, Saraogi said,“The disputed cases must be resolved within 75 days. We have directed officers to call and assist landowners in case of document deficiencies."

Saraogi also stressed that land disputes remain a major issue in Bihar, and efforts are ongoing to reduce them through special land surveys and transparent procedures.

The Bihar government has taken decisions on several welfare schemes for the poor people of Bihar, especially in the rural areas.