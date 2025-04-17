Gujarat Police Returns Seized Property Worth Over Rs 55 Crore In Three Months

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, April 17 (IANS) Gujarat Police have returned, recovered, stolen and seized property worth more than Rs 55.07 crore to their rightful owners within just three months, as per government data released on Thursday.

This effort was carried out under the state-wide initiative 'Tera Tujhko Arpan', which has proven to be a game-changer in enhancing public service and administrative efficiency.

The campaign, launched with the direction of Director General of Police Vikas Sahay, places the safety and convenience of citizens at its core.

As part of the initiative, a total of 2,108 public programmes were organised across various districts in Gujarat between January and March 2025.

During this period, 686 events held in January facilitated the return of property worth Rs 20.18 crore, while 612 events in February accounted for returns worth Rs 13.84 crore.

In March, 810 such programmes helped return assets valued at Rs 21.04 crore.

These events, often organised in the form of public darbars, allowed original owners to reclaim their lost or stolen items without the need to repeatedly visit police stations.

The primary objective of 'Tera Tujhko Arpan' is to ensure that citizens do not have to endure bureaucratic delays or unnecessary hassle to recover their belongings.

As of recent estimates, the Gujarat Police has a strength of more than one lakh personnel, including Indian Police Service (IPS) officers, Gujarat Police Service officers, Inspectors, Sub-Inspectors, Constables, and support staff.

The police force also includes specialised wings for cybercrime, economic offences, women's safety, and traffic enforcement.

Technological integration has been a key focus for the Gujarat Police in recent years.

Initiatives such as Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS), VISWAS Project (Video Surveillance), and e-FIR filing systems have been implemented to improve policing efficiency and accessibility.

The state is also a pioneer in using body-worn cameras, drone surveillance, and AI-driven crime analytics in urban areas.