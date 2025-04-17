State Wildlife Board Clears Gargai Dam Project To Meet Mumbai’S Water Supply Needs

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 17 (IANS) In a significant move to address the drinking water needs of Mumbai, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis led the State Wildlife Board (SWB) on Thursday granted approval for the wildlife and environmental clearances required for the Gargai Dam project.

Additionally, the Chief Minister has instructed that the tiger movement corridor be determined based on the map from the Centre's Parivesh Portal. A decision was also made to acquire private land along this corridor from farmers voluntarily.

The Chief Minister said that the Gargai project is crucial for the growing population of Mumbai.

“With the approval of the 844.879-hectare land diversion proposal, additional drinking water will be available for Mumbaikars. He directed the Forest Department to issue the required wildlife and environmental permits in compliance with the conditions, ensuring the timely completion of the Gargai Dam project,” he said.

He added that the Forest Department must submit a flawless proposal to the National Wildlife Board and obtain the necessary wildlife and environmental clearances quickly to accelerate the project.

The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation, in its annual budget for 2025-26, had made a mention of pursuing the development of the Gargai dam project.

BMC said that the preliminary engineering works for the project have been completed, with most requisite technical clearances obtained. With today's clearance by SWB, BMC has crossed one hurdle before floating a tender.

During the meeting, there was a detailed discussion on the development projects in protected areas and ecologically sensitive zones along the tiger movement corridor.

“The corridor must be determined according to the map from the Centre's Parivesh Portal. The private land within this corridor should be acquired with the consent of the landowners,” said the Chief Minister.

He also emphasised the need for voluntary acquisition of private land for afforestation, particularly along the tiger movement corridor near the tiger project, in exchange for forest land acquired for infrastructure projects.

Further, approvals were granted for reducing the land acquisition impact on villagers from Janaiwadi in Chandoli National Park, as well as for the approval of a floating solar energy project in the protected area of the Jayakwadi Bird Sanctuary, among other crucial proposals.