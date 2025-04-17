Inventhelp Inventor Develops Device For Testing Semi-Trailer Lights (CSK-628)

PITTSBURGH, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a mechanic and was frustrated with the inability to check trailer light circuits without a semi-truck connection," said an inventor, from Spartanburg, S.C., "so I invented the LIGHTNING. My design would simplify the testing process, and it ensures all trailer lights are operational."

The patent-pending invention provides a quick way to check for electrical problems in semi-trailers. In doing so, it would provide power to each of the lighting circuits individually to verify operation. As a result, it prevents delays associated with waiting on a semi-truck connection to test trailer lighting. It also increases safety, efficiency, and convenience. The invention features a cordless, portable, and lightweight design that is easy to use so it is ideal for trucking companies, professional truck drivers, mechanics, etc. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Columbia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-CSK-628, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

