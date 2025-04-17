All-Woman Trial Team Wins Major Verdict In Major Case

Berman Law Group achieves justice for family of a 19 year old killed in tragic car wreck.

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a hard-fought case with disputed liability, an all-woman trial team at Berman Law Group achieved a massive legal victory, securing a $7.3 million jury verdict for the family of a 19-year-old killed in a tragic car wreck. Attorneys Emily Walters and Courtney Clyne led the team to success before Judge Valerie Manno Schurr in Miami-Dade Circuit Court.

The case centered around a devastating accident on March 4, 2020, when James Donaldson III, a freshman at Tennessee State University and former Miami Central football star, was driving with three friends on State Road 7. The defendant's vehicle, traveling in the opposite direction, made an abrupt left turn directly into James's path, violating his right of way. The crash caused James's car to flip and burst into flames. While his friends survived, James tragically lost his life at just 19 years old.

The defense argued that James's excessive speed was a contributing factor and claimed the defendant could not see his headlights approaching. Despite these assertions, Berman Law Group presented a compelling case that placed the primary fault on the defendant.

"Fighting for justice for James's mother, Emma Arnett, and their entire family was our major motivation throughout this trial," said Emily Walters, a former criminal prosecutor who took on her first civil trial in this case. "The pain of losing a child is unimaginable, and knowing we could help bring some form of justice to this grieving family gave me the drive to push forward."

Courtney Clyne, Senior Litigation Partner at Berman Law Group, added, "We worked tirelessly to show the jury that the defendant was at fault for this devastating accident. The verdict reflects the jury's recognition of the tragic loss James's family has endured."

Clyne further acknowledged the contributions of the trial team, including first-year associates Madison Gebig and Isabelle Malakpour. "Madison and Isabelle performed exceptionally well at their first trial, providing invaluable support and strengthening the efforts of Emily and myself," she said.

Russell Berman, co-founder of the firm, emphasized the firm's commitment to its clients: "At Berman Law Group, we fight every day for justice and real results for our clients. We are incredibly proud of our team for securing this verdict, and we are ready to continue pursuing justice for other deserving families."

Berman Law Group remains dedicated to representing families across Florida and beyond who have been impacted by the negligence of others. The firm offers free consultations and can be reached at 1-800-375-5555 or [email protected] .

About Berman Law Group: Founded in 2008, Berman Law Group has grown to serve clients across Florida and in more than 37 states. Known for its tireless advocacy and commitment to justice, the firm has earned a reputation as a fearless defender of its clients' rights. Berman Law Group has collectively recovered over a Billion dollars for clients. For more information, email [email protected] or visit BermanLawGroup .

