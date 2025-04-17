Info-Tech LIVE 2025 IT Conference In Las Vegas Agenda Details: Will Feature Keynotes On AI, Resilience, And Transformation In June

MENAFN - PR Newswire) LIVE 2025's keynote sessions will cover topics that are top of mind for technology leaders across various industries, including the rapid emergence of agentic AI, the need for adaptive leadership amid economic uncertainty, and talent challenges. These sessions, led by Info-Tech's subject matter experts and guest speakers, will connect big-picture trends with actionable strategies and proven frameworks and follow the 2025 conference theme of "Transform IT. Transform everything."

"LIVE 2025 is designed to help technology leaders take action on the trends and priorities that matter most," says Chief Research Officer at Info-Tech Research Group, Gord Harrison . "The agenda will set the tone for the entire event, helping members to build organizational resiliency in the face of volatility and uncertainty. With current supply chain disruption, market volatility, and the advent of agentic AI as a potential cost savings and opportunity generator, CIOs will hear more about how to solve these problems and take advantage of the opportunities."

What to Expect from the LIVE 2025 in Las Vegas Agenda

The keynote sessions at LIVE 2025 will explore key research themes and real-world applications, offering attendees a strategic lens on what's next for IT leadership. Topics will include:



Strategic perspectives on the concept of Exponential IT, two years after its introduction

A deep dive into the generative AI ecosystem and practical enterprise use cases

Insights into agentic AI and how it can transform enterprise operations

Real-world stories from Info-Tech's internal chatbot development team

Frameworks for building AI risk management roadmaps and operational rollouts

A look into off-the-shelf AI solutions and how they can scale customer experience Research-based guidance on building resilience, responding to economic uncertainty, and rethinking talent strategy

Newly Announced Speakers for Info-Tech LIVE 2025 in Las Vegas:

The firm has also announced more experts who will present at the upcoming conference. The following speakers bring focused, field-tested expertise that aligns directly with the event's most critical themes. From infrastructure and vendor strategy to industry transformation and enterprise leadership, their sessions will provide attendees with real-world tactics and high-impact insights.



John Annand , Practice Lead, Global Services, Counselor Program, Info-Tech Research Group

John Annand brings deep expertise in infrastructure modernization, data center strategy, and aligning IT roadmaps with business priorities. At Info-Tech, Annand has helped organizations reimagine how their technology stack can respond to converging challenges like cloud migration and software-defined infrastructure.

Nora Fisher , Senior Vice President, Global Market Programs, Info-Tech Research Group

Nora Fisher is a strategist and transformation leader with extensive experience implementing enterprise-scale change. Fisher works with organizations across industries to improve IT performance, manage global vendors, and deliver meaningful business outcomes through smarter technology and operating model design.

Larry Fretz , Vice President, Industry Research & Managing Partner, Info-Tech Research Group

Larry Fretz leads Info-Tech's Gaming & Hospitality research agenda and brings over 25 years of experience in technology leadership. Having held CIO and VP-level roles in highly regulated industries, Fretz helps organizations navigate complex operations, deliver innovative customer experiences, and lead strategic digital transformation. Scott Mullan , Vice President, Contract, Cost Optimization & Vendor Management, Info-Tech Research Group

With decades of experience in IT cost strategy, Scott leads Info-Tech's vendor optimization practice. He helps organizations secure sustainable, high-value vendor agreements and supports IT teams in managing costs and partnerships in today's complex procurement landscape.

Info-Tech's LIVE 2025 conference will bring together IT leaders, analysts, and experts from around the world to explore the capabilities, challenges, and opportunities that define the future of enterprise technology. The event's agenda is designed to deliver both strategic perspective and practical guidance through keynote sessions, advisory-led breakouts, and peer networking opportunities.

Further details on keynote speakers and agenda will be announced in the coming weeks and months. Follow Info-Tech Research Group on LinkedIn and X for updates.

Media Passes for Info-Tech LIVE 2025 in Las Vegas

Media professionals, including journalists, podcasters, and influencers, are invited to attend Info-Tech LIVE 2025 to gain exclusive access to research, content, and interviews with industry leaders. For those unable to attend in person, Info-Tech offers a digital pass option, providing access to live-streamed keynotes, select sessions, and exclusive virtual interviews with speakers and analysts.

Media professionals looking to apply for in-person or digital passes can contact [email protected] to secure their spot and cover the latest advancements in IT directly from the event or remotely.

Exhibitor Opportunities

Exhibitors are also invited to be part of Info-Tech LIVE and showcase their products and services to a highly engaged audience of IT decision-makers. For more information about becoming an Info-Tech LIVE exhibitor, please contact [email protected] .

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is one of the world's leading research and advisory firms, proudly serving over 30,000 professionals. The company produces unbiased, highly relevant research and provides advisory services to help leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions. For nearly 30 years, Info-Tech has partnered closely with teams to provide them with everything they need, from actionable tools to analyst guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results for their organizations.

To learn more about Info-Tech's divisions, visit McLean & Company for HR research and advisory services and SoftwareReviews for software-buying insights.

Media professionals can register for unrestricted access to research across IT, HR, and software and hundreds of industry analysts through the firm's Media Insiders program. To gain access, contact [email protected] .

