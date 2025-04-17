Save The Date: Survive Stroke Week, May 4 - 10, 2025

Annual observance spotlights Spanish-speaking population in 2025, raising awareness of stroke symptoms and treatment

FAIRFAX, Va., April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stroke is the fourth leading cause of death among Hispanic men and the third leading cause for Hispanic women in the United States. Yet, according to CDC reports , only 58% of Hispanic adults can recognize stroke symptoms - significantly lower than their Black (64%) and white (71%) counterparts. With nearly two million brain cells dying every minute during a severe stroke, it's crucial to raise awareness about stroke symptoms within Hispanic populations, especially during Survive Stroke Week (May 4 – 10).

Taking place during Stroke Awareness Month this May, this year's Survive Stroke Week will focus on the Spanish acronym RÁPIDO, created to raise awareness of stroke symptoms among Hispanic audiences in the U.S.

WHAT: Physicians across the United States refer to "BE FAST" ( B alance loss, E yesight changes, F acial drooping, A rm weakness, S peech difficulty, T ime to call 911) as an acronym to help people recognize symptoms of stroke. RÁPIDO is modeled after this:



R ostro caído

Á lteración del equilibrio

P érdida de fuerza en el brazo

I mpedimento visual repentino

D ificultad para hablar O btenga ayuda rápido

WHO: In 2016, the Society of NeuroInterventional Surgery (SNIS) launched the Get Ahead of Stroke® campaign, national public education and advocacy campaign designed to improve systems of care for stroke patients. While much of Stroke Awareness Month focuses on prevention, the campaign created Survive Stroke Week to close the gap in education regarding stroke symptoms and lifesaving treatments.

WHY: While the U.S. Hispanic population has experienced an increase in stroke incidence since 2013, a gap in disparities in care remains. Studies show that a greater proportion of white patients (37.4%) were estimated to arrive within 3 hours from onset of stroke symptoms, compared with 28.9% of Hispanic patients. With greater awareness of stroke symptoms and how to respond, more patients can get access to timely, lifesaving care.

INTERVIEW: To schedule an interview with a leading stroke surgeon, email at [email protected] or call 202-248-5460.

Get Ahead of Stroke ® is a national public education and advocacy campaign designed to improve systems of care for stroke patients. Founded in 2016 by the Society of NeuroInterventional Surgery (SNIS), today the campaign is supported by a coalition of organizations with the goal of securing the best possible outcomes for stroke patients by driving policy change and public awareness nationwide. Follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram .

SOURCE Get Ahead of Stroke

