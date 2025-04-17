INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Healthequity, Inc. - HQY

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of HealthEquity, Inc (“HealthEquity” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: HQY). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at ... or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether HealthEquity and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On March 18, 2025, HealthEquity issued a press release announcing its financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended January 31, 2025. Among other items, HealthEquity reported fourth-quarter earnings per share that missed analyst expectations, while providing weak guidance for its fiscal year ending January 31, 2026. On a related earnings call, HealthEquity's officers said that the Company had incurred“excess service expense” as a result of“increased cyber threats and fraud attacks from bad actors using sophisticated technology, techniques and methods.”

On this news, HealthEquity's stock price fell $17.35 per share, or 17.07%, to close at $84.32 per share on March 19, 2025.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

...

646-581-9980 ext. 7980