Assam: ED Seizes Rs 7.33 Crore Assets In PMLA Case

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, April 17 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) seized Rs 7.33 crore in assets in a Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case against the former Kamrup Additional Deputy Commissioner in Assam, officials said on Thursday.

ED sources said that the central agency's Guwahati zonal office, as part of an investigation related to a disproportionate assets case against former Additional Deputy Commissioner (Development), Kamrup (Metro), Assam Sukanya Bora, has attached immovable and movable properties of Rs 7.33 crore under the provisions of the PMLA, 2002.

The ED initiated an investigation on the basis of an FIR registered by the Vigilance, Chief Minister's Special Vigilance Cell, Assam, against Sukanya Bora under various provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, for possession of assets disproportionate to her known sources of income.

The chargesheet filed by CM's Special Vigilance Cell, Assam, disclosed that during the check period from March 1, 2017, to February 28, 2023, she possessed assets disproportionate to her known sources of income, to the tune of Rs 8.14 crore.

Financial investigations by ED revealed that cash Rs 98.66 Lakh (approx) was deposited into the bank accounts of Sukanya Bora and her parents, who did not have corresponding income.

She purchased three properties in the form of land in the name of her parents and a close relative, wherein a cash amount of Rs 3.25 crore was paid apart from payments generated from Proceeds of Crime (POC) into the bank accounts.

The POC was layered in this case, wherein the property purchased in the name of a close relative was transferred to her father without any corresponding consideration, and one of the properties was transferred to her by her father by way of a gift deed.

Besides these, Rs 65.54 lakh (approx.) was found in her bank account, the ED sources said.