Gujarat's 18 Heritage Sites Attract Over 3.6 Mn Visitors In 2024

Ahmedabad, April 17 (IANS) More than 3.695 million domestic and international tourists visited Gujarat's 18 heritage sites in 2024, as per government data shared on Thursday.

The four UNESCO-recognised world heritage sites in Gujarat saw a notable influx of visitors.

Ahmedabad, a heritage city recorded the highest footfall with more than 7.15 lakh tourists, followed by Rani ki Vav in Patan with 3.64 lakh, Dholavira in Kutch with 1.6 lakh, and Champaner-Pavagadh with more than 47,000 visitors.

These four globally recognised sites are vital cultural landmarks.

Champaner-Pavagadh, listed in 2004, is known for its fusion of Hindu and Islamic architecture and sacred Kalika Mata Temple.

Rani ki Vav, inscribed in 2014, is a spectacular 11th-century stepwell adorned with detailed sculptures and also featured on India's Rs 100 currency note.

Ahmedabad, declared India's first UNESCO World Heritage City in 2017, showcases a rich architectural legacy with ancient havelis, mosques, temples, and pols reflecting more than 600 years of history.

Dholavira, a former city of the Indus Valley civilisation and UNESCO site since 2021, offers a glimpse into advanced ancient urban planning and water conservation techniques, as per government data.

Beyond these, several lesser-known but culturally significant sites across Gujarat are also attracting increasing tourist attention, supported by sustainable tourism initiatives and improved accessibility.

The state's Heritage Tourism Policy has been instrumental in reviving old forts, palaces, and heritage buildings, especially in rural and semi-urban regions.

The policy promotes adaptive reuse of heritage properties and encourages public-private partnerships to conserve and showcase the region's architectural legacy.

World Heritage Day, observed globally on April 18, underscores the importance of preserving sites of cultural and historical significance.

This year's theme, announced by ICOMOS, is "Heritage at Risk from Disasters and Conflict: Preparing for the Future".

The theme resonates strongly with Gujarat's approach, which emphasises both conservation and resilience in the face of modern challenges.