Inventhelp Inventors Develop New Personal Care Product For Feet (CNC-1084)

PITTSBURGH, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "We thought there could be a better way to exfoliate the bottoms of feet at home without bending or straining," said one of two inventors, from Marston, N.C., "so we invented the HEEL- FOOT MANUAL EXFOLIATOR. Our design would effectively remove dead skin cells from cracked, rough heels, and it helps keep feet feeling smooth."

The patent-pending invention provides a means of removing dead skin from the bottoms of feet. In doing so, it eliminates the use of traditional methods to exfoliate feet, which may require excessive bending and stretching. As a result, it saves time and effort. The invention features an adjustable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the general population, especially the elderly, physically challenged, arthritis sufferers, athletes with injuries, etc. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Charlotte sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-CNC-1084, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

