NYCM Insurance Named Among The Top Ten Best Companies To Work For In New York

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Being named among the top 10 Best Companies to Work for in New York is truly an honor, and we are incredibly proud to receive this recognition," said NYCM Insurance President and CEO Cheryl Robinson. "Every day, Team NYCM shows up and supports each other, making this company a place where people genuinely want to be. It's clear that together, we've built something truly special here."

Best Companies to Work for in New York is a research-driven program that examines a company's practices, programs and benefits, and surveys its employees for their perspectives. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process, and also analyzed the data and used their expertise to determine the final rankings.

"The 2025 Best Companies to Work for in New York have created workplaces that inspire success. They are committed to providing their employees with a positive workplace experience which translates into excellent customer service," said Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, managing director of BridgeTower Media/Rochester Business Journal. "We are pleased to join our partners, the New York State Council of the Society for Human Resource Management, the Best Companies Group, and BridgeTower Media in honoring these inspirational businesses."

With over 950 employees, NYCM understands the importance of embodying their core values and is known for its "employee-first" approach. With various personal and professional development opportunities, including programs for wellness, enrichment, and continuing education, NYCM Insurance continues to invest in fostering an environment where employees feel valued and empowered.

About NYCM. NYCM Insurance is a property and casualty insurance carrier that has been providing coverage to residents and businesses in New York since 1899. With a team of over 975 employees, and a network of over 1,400 independent agents, NYCM Insurance is dedicated to providing superior service and a quality customer experience to their over 645,000 customers. Insurance lines include Home, Auto, Umbrella and Business.

