Digitalc Posts Strong Q1 Growth, Adds Households And Widens Coverage

DigitalC adds 1,148 homes, pushes reach to 98,130 households, and trains 2,458 residents in digital skills.

"Connectivity is not a privilege - it's a necessity," said Joshua Edmonds, chief executive officer of DigitalC. "These numbers represent families, students, seniors, and workers who can now fully participate in today's digital world."

A recent City of Cleveland survey underscores that impact: 87 percent of respondents rate DigitalC's reliability as excellent or good, 90 percent say they receive the speeds promised, and 84 percent would recommend the service to a neighbor.

DigitalC's Click program also trained 2,458 residents in the first quarter, adding to more than 7,500 participants recorded in 2024. The curriculum spans computer basics, coding, and career readiness - equipping Clevelanders with the skills to thrive online.

Rapid tower activations and streamlined permitting are keeping the organization on track to meet or exceed its 2025 subscriber goals. "Cleveland is proving what happens when public, private, and philanthropic partners come together to bridge the digital divide - for good," Edmonds said. "We are building a connected Cleveland and moving from worst to first, block by block."

DigitalC is deploying its network using next-generation Fixed Wireless Access (ngFWA) technology and has made rapid strides in Cleveland - a city once ranked the worst-connected large city in the U.S., where nearly 31% of households lacked broadband and 46% had no wired connection, according to the 2019 American Community Survey. DigitalC offers symmetrical 100/100 Mbps internet for $18 per month - or at no cost for families with students in the Cleveland Metropolitan School District.

Residents can check service availability at digitalc/canopy or call 216-777-3859.

DigitalC's mission is to deploy a premier, state-of-the-art network that is affordable, reliable, and sustainable to bridge the digital divide - for good. Committed to changing the world one connection at a time, DigitalC offers superior internet, accessible community spaces, and tailored digital skills training to ensure that everyone has the opportunity to thrive in the digital age.

