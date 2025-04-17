Augnito Omni AI Medical Scribe Introduces Suggestive Feedback, Gaining Praise Of Doctors Across All Specialties In UK

Doctor's in the UK love Augnito Omni's new CDI Agent.

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Augnito Omni from Scribetech , the cutting-edge ambient medical scribe AI, is rapidly transforming how healthcare professionals across the UK manage clinical documentation. First combining real-time clinical intelligence with specialty-agnostic adaptability, Augnito Omni has now launched its suggestive feedback technology (CDI Agent) – which is earning the trust of doctors in every field -from urology and cardiology to general practice and oncology.Created by global speech recognition innovator Augnito, this next-generation technology does much more than generate patient notes. It listens to consultations as they happen, understands medical context, and produces accurate suggestive feedback (questions that the clinician can ask the patient, regarding all aspects of the consultation - diagnosis to medications), before giving the clinician the option to include the feedback in structured clinical notes, patient letters, and referral documents - all in real-time. This not only allows clinicians to stay fully focused on patient care without the burden of manual data entry but for the first time gives them a tool to help scan the consultation and identify anything that they might have missed.Bachar Zelhof, a leading urological surgeon in Manchester UK, shared his experience:“The team has been extremely helpful with prompt responses to any questions. They set up the software according to my requirements. I have now started using it, and it has been very useful. It speeds up my admin time and frees up my secretary's time. The software identifies key notes from consultations and generates letters addressed to patients, as well as referral letters to other specialists. This is customised to my need and style of consultation. Overall, it has been a success in my practice.”Augnito insists that“the CDI Agent feature of their AI solution is in no way, shape or form a threat to clinicians themselves, and serves as a tool to help analyse consultations and improve clinical accuracy and diagnosis, aiding medical professionals with the core of their work, but is useless without the expertise of the clinician to navigate and control the consultation itself”.Additionally, Augnito Omni's CDI Agent is also capable of scanning through previous medical history, meaning that it can pick up on and consider anything that might not have been discussed during a single consultation when providing suggestive feedback, for example, the presence of a disease, or ongoing prescription medications. The analysis of the medical consultation itself along with previous medical history combined, allows for cross-checking and suggestive feedback of the highest accuracy, which in medicine is perhaps one of the most crucial tasks a clinician has, as in some cases a missed pill, disease, or even symptom can make the world of difference in diagnosis and treatment; all within a matter of seconds, showcasing a brilliant benefit of the use of AI in healthcare, through the innovation of Augnito AI.With easy integration into hospital systems, electronic patient records (EPRs), and imaging platforms, Augnito Omni fits seamlessly into existing clinical workflows. It is already making a significant impact across NHS and private healthcare settings in the UK, tailored to each doctor's style and requirements.Clinicians using Augnito Omni report up to a 90% reduction in documentation time, along with improved accuracy in patient communications and referrals. By supporting more than 50 medical specialties and subspecialties, the technology adapts to a wide range of clinical environments without requiring a change in the way doctors work.As the NHS and wider healthcare sector continue to seek sustainable digital solutions, Augnito Omni is proving to be a forward-thinking investment. It not only enhances the quality of care but also improves clinician well-being and operational efficiency.To read more about Augnito Omni and its impact on UK healthcare, visit the official announcement.ENDAbout Scribetech and AugnitoScribetech, co-developer of Augnito, has provided clinical voice solutions for over two decades, serving the NHS and private healthcare providers. Augnito is a secure, cloud-based AI suite offering high-accuracy speech-to-text capabilities designed for seamless integration into clinical workflows.For media enquiries or further information about Augnito Omni AI, please contact ...dia Enquiries:...+44 (0)20 3890 3930

