Hiringbranch Wins Best Innovative Or Emerging Tech Solution Among Top 1% Of HR Technology

Lighthouse Research & Advisory recognizes the breakthrough HiringBranch Soft Skills AITM in their 2025 HR Tech Awards.

MONTREAL, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HiringBranch, creators of the first AI-based assessments to measure soft skills in conversations, has just been named winner of the Best Innovative or Emerging Tech Solution in the 2025 HR Tech Awards. This announcement comes on the heels of $5 million in Series A funding, 330% customer growth in the past two years, and two other recent award nominations.

The HR Tech Awards are administered by Lighthouse Research & Advisory. HiringBranch was listed as a Talent Acquisition category winner in the Best Innovative or Emerging Tech Solution award, which recognizes solutions bringing new capabilities to the market to solve an old problem in a new way.

Ben Eubanks, Chief Research Officer at Lighthouse Research & Advisory, talks about the success of HiringBranch's clients and what sets the technology apart. He says, "A major telecom firm reduced assessment time by 50% and cut 90-day attrition to just 10% by switching to HiringBranch's Soft Skills AI. The platform's open-ended, scenario-based assessments provide a realistic job preview while surfacing candidates most likely to succeed on the job. A strong example of AI driving both efficiency and quality in high-volume hiring."

The Lighthouse HR Tech Awards recognize only the top 1% of HR technology firms in the HR technology sector. Given the program's rigorous evaluation criteria, "HiringBranch is honored to receive this prestigious award," says HiringBranch CEO, Stephane Rivard. He also stated that "Taking home the HR Tech Award for Best Innovative or Emerging Tech Solution is an important signal to our growing enterprise market. It validates the impact of our skills-based hiring approach for customer-facing roles and gives organizations the confidence that it truly works."

Hundreds of employers visit The HR Tech Awards every year to help guide their solution selection process and ensure they're choosing the most impactful and innovative technology available. To see the complete list of 2025 winners, visit HRTechAwards.

About HiringBranch

Hiring assessments aren't new. AI skills assessments are. HiringBranch uses native AI to measure soft skills from conversations. This unique open-ended approach is the next generation to legacy multiple-choice assessments – because human skills cannot be measured by A, B, or C. Fortune 1000s and contact centers use HiringBranch to reduce interview time by over 80% while achieving mis-hire rates as low as 1%. Founded by Patricia Macleod and Stephane Rivard and headquartered in Canada, HiringBranch proudly serves high-volume hiring companies like Bell Canada and Infosys.

Media Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE HiringBranch

