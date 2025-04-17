Capital Honda Now Adds The 2025 Honda Passport To Its Inventory

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This year's model features a robust 3.5-litre V6 engine that delivers 280 horsepower and is paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission. Intelligent Variable Torque ManagementTM (i-VTM4) all-wheel drive comes standard across all trims, giving drivers exceptional traction in snow, gravel and wet road conditions-perfect for unpredictable weather.

Inside, the 2025 Passport boasts a spacious and premium cabin with heated front seats, tri-zone automatic climate control and leather-trimmed seating in higher trims. The SUV offers over 2,850 litres of cargo space with the rear seats folded, allowing plenty of room for outdoor gear, groceries or weekend luggage.

Technology takes center stage with a new 10.2-inch digital driver display, a wireless charging pad and standard Apple CarPlay® and Android AutoTM. Drivers will also enjoy peace of mind thanks to Honda Sensing®, a suite of advanced safety features that includes Collision Mitigation Braking SystemTM (CMBS®), Adaptive Cruise Control and Lane Keeping Assist System.

In addition to the 2025 Passport, the dealership also provides a wide range of new and certified pre-owned Honda vehicles, expert service and maintenance, genuine Honda parts and tailored financing options to suit every budget.

Drivers interested in the new Passport are encouraged to visit Capital Honda for a test drive and personalized tour. For added convenience, customers can explore the full inventory and request a quote directly on the dealership's website.

Capital Honda is located at 40 Lower Malpeque Road in Charlottetown, PE. Prospective buyers can now visit or contact the dealership at 902-566-1101 for more details about the 2025 Honda Passport and current offers.

SOURCE Capital Honda