Hikma Acquires Novugen's FDA-Approved ANDA For Trametinib
Susan Ringdal
EVP, Strategic Planning and Global Affairs
+44 (0)20 7399 2760/ +44 7776 477050
Steven Weiss
US Communications
+1 732 788 8279
About Hikma
(LSE: HIK) (NASDAQ Dubai: HIK) (OTC: HKMPY) (rated BBB-/stable S&P and BBB-/positive Fitch)
Hikma helps put better health within reach every day for millions of people around the world. For more than 45 years, we've been creating high-quality medicines and making them accessible to the people who need them. Headquartered in the UK, we are a global company with a local presence across North America, the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) and Europe, and we use our unique insight and expertise to transform cutting-edge science into innovative solutions that transform people's lives. We're committed to our customers, and the people they care for, and by thinking creatively and acting practically, we provide them with a broad range of branded and non-branded generic medicines. Together, our 9,500 colleagues are helping to shape a healthier world that enriches all our communities. We are a leading licensing partner, and through our venture capital arm, are helping bring innovative health technologies to people around the world. For more information, please visit:
About Novugen
Novugen is a wholly owned subsidiary of SciTech International, a UAE-based group with over 30 years of expertise in the healthcare industry. The company has successfully ventured into strategic healthcare businesses and developed world-class healthcare facilities worldwide. Driven by a passion for science and a bold global strategy, Novugen specializes in niche, difficult-to-formulate generics across various therapeutic areas, including general and oncology pharmaceuticals, while adhering to stringent global quality standards. With vertical integration from research and development to manufacturing in Malaysia, Novugen maintains full control over its supply chain. Its state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities, comply with USFDA, EMA, PIC/S, and WHO regulatory requirements. Novugen is also the first in Malaysia and the only in Southeast Asia with USFDA-approved pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities dedicated to oral solid dosage forms for general medicines and highly potent oncology drugs. This accreditation positions Novugen as the first in Malaysia to manufacture and export high-quality medicines for the U.S. market. Novugen is committed to expanding early access to complex pharmaceutical products that often lack robust generic alternatives. Through continuous innovation, we strive to lead the way in delivering high-quality, technology-driven pharmaceuticals globally.
