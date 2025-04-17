T.W. Ellis Logo

Spring Deck Building in Maryland Hits Peak Season: T.W. Ellis Highlights Homeowner Benefits

FOREST HILL, MD, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As Spring arrives in Maryland, many homeowners are turning their attention to enhancing their properties. One investment stands out prominently: adding a custom-built deck. T.W. Ellis, an award-winning Maryland-based home remodeling and custom deck construction firm, emphasizes that now is the ideal time to begin deck projects, citing numerous homeowner benefits from the region's optimal seasonal conditions.A thoughtfully designed deck represents more than simply an attractive addition to a home-it is a strategic investment. Homeowners who choose to build during the Spring season benefit significantly from favorable construction conditions, improved long-term property value, and ideal timing that maximizes outdoor enjoyment through Maryland's summer and autumn months.Trending Deck Styles, Materials, and Colors for 2025In 2025, deck design is embracing a blend of natural aesthetics, innovative materials, and functional layouts to create inviting outdoor spaces. Homeowners are gravitating towards multi-level decks that delineate areas for dining, lounging, and entertainment, enhancing both usability and visual appeal. These designs often incorporate features like drink rails and built-in seating to maximize comfort and convenience.Material choices are shifting towards sustainability and low maintenance. Composite decking remains a popular choice due to its durability and minimal upkeep, with brands like Trex and TimberTech offering products that mimic the look of natural wood while resisting weather and wear. Additionally, thermally modified woods and bamboo are gaining traction for their eco-friendly properties and resilience.Color trends are moving away from traditional grays towards warmer, earthy tones. Shades like warm browns, soft taupes, and weathered grays are in vogue, offering a timeless appeal that complements various design elements. Innovative hues such as Cabot's "Burnt Hickory," inspired by the Japanese technique of Shou Sugi Ban, provide a rich, artisanal quality to outdoor spaces.Overall, the focus is on creating cohesive, nature-inspired decks that serve as seamless extensions of indoor living areas, combining style, sustainability, and functionality.​Increased Home ValueIn Maryland's competitive real estate market, adding a custom deck substantially boosts property appeal and home value. As outdoor living continues to grow in popularity, homes with thoughtfully designed exterior spaces frequently command higher resale values and attract more potential buyers.Homeowners who invest in deck additions are strategically enhancing the long-term financial potential of their properties. Buyers today prioritize versatile outdoor spaces, making custom-built decks particularly attractive and significantly increasing a home's market appeal-often providing greater value than the initial investment.Enhanced Living SpaceBuilding a deck creates additional functional living space, effectively expanding the home's footprint without the complexity of structural additions. Decks offer a comfortable and versatile setting for relaxation, socializing, and outdoor dining, directly contributing to a home's livability.With expertly crafted features-ranging from built-in seating and stylish railings to integrated lighting and attractive landscaping-T.W. Ellis decks transform ordinary backyards into extraordinary living spaces. A custom deck seamlessly blends indoor and outdoor living, enriching everyday life and offering homeowners a new, favorite gathering spot.About T.W. EllisEstablished in 2002, T.W. Ellis is a renowned design/build firm headquartered in Forest Hill, Maryland. The company specializes in custom home remodeling projects, including expertly designed decks, porches, kitchens, bathrooms, and full home additions. T.W. Ellis has consistently earned recognition for superior craftsmanship and innovative design, including multiple Awards of Excellence from the Home Builders Association of Maryland.The team at T.W. Ellis holds numerous industry certifications, including Certified Master Deck Builder and LEED Accredited Professional credentials. President Tim Ellis actively participates in prominent industry organizations such as the Home Builders Association of Maryland and the North American Deck and Railing Association. T.W. Ellis is deeply committed to sustainable building practices, integrating high-quality, eco-friendly materials and innovative methods into every project.Homeowners interested in exploring deck options or scheduling a consultation can visit T.W. Ellis online or contact their office directly at (410) 420-0740.

