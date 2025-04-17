6WIND And Adtran Partner To Deliver Scalable Vbng And Vcgnat Solutions For End-To-End Broadband Networks

Virtualized & Cloud-Native Networking Software Solutions

- Robert Conger, GM of Software Platforms and Strategy at AdtranSANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- 6WIND , a leading provider of high-performance virtualized and secure networking software solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Adtran to deliver fully integrated, scalable virtual Broadband Network Gateway (vBNG ) and virtual Carrier-Grade NAT (vCGNAT) solutions. This joint solution enables service providers to meet growing broadband demands with a more flexible, efficient, and cost-effective approach to subscriber management and network automation.As subscriber numbers and bandwidth demands continue to grow, service providers are looking for agile, software-based alternatives to costly and inflexible hardware. Through this partnership, 6WIND's high-performance vBNG and vCGNAT have been fully integrated into Adtran's Mosaic software suite, enabling a virtualized, carrier-grade solution that automates subscriber services, simplifies operations, and ensures multigigabit throughput across networks of all sizes.“Virtualization is reshaping how networks are built and operated,” said Julien Dahan, CEO of 6WIND.“By combining our vBNG and vCGNAT with Adtran's Mosaic software suite, we're delivering a future-proof, cloud-native solution that enables service providers to move away from legacy, hardware-bound infrastructure. Together, we're offering an integrated, scalable, and high-performance platform that reduces costs, streamlines operations, and accelerates broadband service delivery.”The solution runs as a virtual machine (VM) on commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) servers, eliminating the need for proprietary hardware while providing carrier-grade features including RADIUS authentication, dynamic routing, and full CGNAT capabilities. Adtran's Mosaic software suite brings service orchestration and automation to the platform, delivering non-blocking BNG performance and seamless integration with its fiber access systems-allowing operators to provision, authenticate, and monitor subscribers at scale, without complex customization.“Today's operators require more than point solutions-they need end-to-end platforms that scale efficiently and integrate seamlessly,” said Robert Conger, GM of software platforms and strategy at Adtran.“By integrating 6WIND's vBNG and vCGNAT into our ecosystem, we're delivering an agile, software-defined broadband solution that scales from thousands to millions of subscribers. This partnership builds on our strong history with 6WIND, where we've already delivered over 12,000 virtual routers together-and we're excited to extend this success into next-generation broadband networks.”This collaboration strengthens both companies' commitment to open, interoperable, and cloud-native networking. With 6WIND and Adtran, service providers gain the performance, scalability, and automation required to deliver competitive broadband services-while significantly lowering total cost of ownership.

