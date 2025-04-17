GNW Consulting Releases New Report On State Of Martech Implementation

Research Highlights the Importance of Speed to ROI and the Critical Role of Qualified Support in Driving Success

GILBERT, Ariz., April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GNW Consulting , the strategic marketing operations agency that guides companies through implementation, integration, and optimization of marketing technology, today releases its research on the State of Martech Implementation . Based on insights from more than 200 industry professionals, the report highlights the critical differences between organizations that achieve Martech success and those that struggle. The analysis uncovers the factors that yield ROI quickly, the most common pitfalls companies make, and the strategic actions they can take to maximize the potential of Martech technology.

"Martech is everywhere, and its value is undeniable, but most companies still don't understand the true cost of a failed implementation," says Raja Walia, founder and CEO of GNW Consulting. "We partnered with a research firm to expose the hard truth: bad Martech implementations don't just slow you down, they derail growth, drain budgets, and leave teams buried in cleanup. This report breaks down what the top-performing organizations get right and how leaders can avoid the same costly mistakes."

One key finding the research revealed was that speed to ROI is the ultimate predictor of Martech success. Organizations that engage high-value consulting firms reported a 60% success rate in achieving ROI within six months, compared to only 32% among those who did not leverage such expertise. The study affirmed that a powerful synergy drives rapid ROI and minimizes long-term remediation costs when proactive leadership and strategic external partnerships converge.

Additional insights gleaned from the research include:



Martech implementation failures drive up costs and decrease productivity - 68% of failed projects face campaign delays, and 53% see increased costs and reduced productivity, with remediation efforts wasting valuable time and resources.

Organizational alignment is critical for effective implementation - Change management (57%) and cross-functional misalignment (49%) are the top challenges in failed implementations. Strong project management and clear communication are key to overcoming these issues.

Expertise and training define the best Martech implementation partners - Winning teams prioritize strategic expertise (55%) and deep product knowledge (57%) in the partners they work with, while unsuccessful teams often rely on internal referrals (50%) and overlook training services (only 7%). Post-implementation support drives long-term success - Successful projects emphasize internal training (63%) and skilled consultants (55%) for ongoing support, while many failed implementations suffer from inadequate post-launch monitoring and training.

To learn more and download the full report, please click here .

About GNW Consulting

GNW Consulting is a strategic marketing operations agency that guides companies through implementation, integration and optimization of marketing technology. Since its founding, the company has become known for going beyond implementation to integrating and optimizing Martech stacks regardless of industry. To learn more, please visit .

SOURCE GNW Consulting

