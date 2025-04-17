POWERFUL ORANGE COUNTY BUSINESS LAW FIRM-- TROUTMAN AMIN, LLP--STUNS WITH INCREDIBLE NEWPORT BEACH INTERNATIONAL BOAT SHOW NAMING RIGHTS DEAL

The naming rights deal includes prominent placement of the firm's famous gold lion logo throughout the event and assures attendees will have plenty of exposure to the firm's esteemed "Deserve to Win." It also assures the boat show will have plenty of funding to bring a wonderful experience to marine enthusiasts young and old.

"Everyone loves a boat show!" Said firm founder Puja J. Amin. "And we love to be a powerful corporate law firm that ditches the boring office culture and gets outside for a little fun. Being Orange County's business law firm means supporting our business community for events like these- so let's get together and have a fantastic time checking out these beautiful boats."

Troutman Amin, LLP's acquisition of naming rights to the show is another bold move by the firm viewed as a national powerhouse in AI, telecom and data privacy litigation and consulting. The firm's laser focus counseling marketers and advertisers and its deep understanding of the technology sector has set it apart from its peers and enabled tremendous growth and brand recognition.

"We're probably the best known and most powerful law firm in the nation for free speech and TCPA defense and counseling," said firm partner Eric J. Troutman. "So it only makes sense we'd partner with one of the best known and powerful boat shows in the nation! If you like freedom you love boats-they set you free in a way that nothing else can. We're very proud to support this awesome show."

Event organizers expect tens of thousands of attendees at the event that will feature live music and spectacles and performances in addition to the display of dozens of yachts and boats from around the world.

"Look, we're here to take over the world," Said Troutman Amin, LLP partner Brittany Andres of the new deal. "So why not have an international boat show in our repertoire? No other business law firm can keep up or make the moves we make. I am excited for the future of the firm and also for a wonderful weekend in Lido!"

The Troutman Amin, LLP Newport Beach International Boat Show will run May 1-4, 2025 at Lido Marina Village. For more information visit nbibs

SOURCE Troutman Amin, LLP