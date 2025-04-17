Therap Services Recognized With G2 Spring 2025 Awards: Assisted Living Momentum Leader, Best Meets Requirements, Home Care Agency Management Leader, Best Support, And More
TORRINGTON, Conn., April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap Services, the leading provider of electronic documentation services for agencies and care professionals supporting individuals within Long-Term Services & Supports (LTSS), Home & Community Based Services (HCBS), and other human services settings, has once again been recognized for its outstanding contributions to the healthcare and human services industry.
Winning Categories:
In the G2 Spring 2025 Report, Therap Services was honored with several prestigious awards, including:
-
Assisted Living Momentum Leader
Best Meets Requirements
Home Care Agency Management Leader
Best Support
Users Love us Milestone, and more.
These achievements highlight Therap's commitment to innovation and excellence in delivering person-centered, reliable, and integrated Electronic Health Record (EHR) solutions.
Hear From Our Users:
"Great service tool"
"Therap has been great for our agency when intaking Individuals and when providing services. We are constantly learning new features and Therap is innovating the way we document and keep track of items."
– Community Habilitation Supervisor in Mid-Market
" Great documentation portal for HCBS I/DD providers "
"We have been using Therap since 2010. The amount of growth and new updates every year is impressive. They truly want to provide the easiest, fastest portal to document and share information for the clients we serve!"
- VP/COO in Mid-Market
" Great Reps that Truly Listen and Deliver "
"I love that every staff I've interacted with is Knowledgeable, takes feedback and does their best to make the changes in app and online. Truly a wonderful experience all around!"
- Electronic Health Records Specialist in Small Business
Raising the Bar in Electronic Health Record (EHR) Solutions
This recognition from G2 demonstrates Therap's ongoing impact on the human services landscape. By offering tools that are intuitive, collaborative, and deeply aligned with provider needs, Therap is helping agencies enhance service quality and streamline care delivery across the board.
Learn More
Visit G2 to read more reviews and learn about our Spring 2025 awards.
About Therap
Therap's comprehensive and HIPAA-compliant software is used in human services settings for documentation, communication, reporting, EVV and billing.
Learn more at:
SOURCE Therap ServicesWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment