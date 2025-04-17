Inventhelp Inventors Develop Improved Cell Phone Case (CNC-349)

PITTSBURGH, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "We thought there could be a more convenient solar charger for cell phones," said one of two inventors, from Mount Ulla, N.C., "so we invented the SOLITE. Our portable design allows you to easily charge your cell phone when an external source of electricity is not available. It also can be used while camping, traveling, or during a power failure or emergency."

The invention provides an improved design for a cell phone case. In doing so, it enables the user to easily charge the phone via solar power. As a result, it increases convenience and efficiency. It also reduces the need for an electrical power source to charge the phone. The invention features a practical and protective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the owners of cell phones.

The original design was submitted to the Charlotte sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-CNC-349, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED