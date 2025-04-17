Activate By Perceptyx Wins HR Tech Award For Talent Management

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AI-powered action planning and habit-building solution recognized as 'Best Advance in Practical AI'

TEMECULA, Calif., April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perceptyx , the global leader in employee listening and actioning for a better workplace, today announced that Activate has won a 2025 HR Tech Award for“Talent Management - Best Advance in Practical AI.” Perceptyx's People Insights Platform was also named a finalist in the“Employee Experience - Best Comprehensive Solution” category.

The HR Tech Awards recognize the top 1-2% of the world's 5,000 HR technology firms for their standout efforts in creating solutions that help HR leaders drive concrete business outcomes. An independent panel of practitioners, consultants, and educators rigorously evaluates every submission to ensure it reflects measurable impact and true innovation. This year, the program is partnering with UNLEASH America to celebrate winners live at its industry event in Las Vegas on May 6th-8th.

"Perceptyx's AI-driven insights highlight how potential new and current clients can transform complex data into actionable strategies for leadership development and organizational growth,” said Ben Eubanks, Chief Research Officer, Lighthouse Research & Advisory.“By providing precise, behavior-based recommendations and comprehensive manager effectiveness surveys, Perceptyx empowers managers to drive measurable success and cultivate a thriving, adaptable workforce.”

Redefining What Action Looks Like in EX

Winning the HR Tech Award for innovation in practical AI reflects Perceptyx's breakthrough approach to solving one of HR's longest-standing challenges: helping organizations move beyond insight to sustained action. Built on the foundation of behavioral science pioneer Humu - acquired by Perceptyx in 2023 - Activate brings AI-powered activation to every level of the organization.

The solution is designed to create lasting behavior change and better outcomes through a suite of intelligent, interconnected capabilities:



AI-Assisted Action Planning: Transforms listening insights into targeted plans by identifying a manager's top focus areas and suggesting research-backed actions.

Intelligent Nudging: Delivers science-based, habit-forming suggestions to managers and employees in the flow of work, based on Nobel Prize-winning research. All nudges are delivered within the flow of work (for example, Microsoft Teams, Slack, email or, for deskless workers, wherever makes the most sense in the context of their work), making them easy to adopt.

AI Coach: A conversational AI solution powered by LLM technology and behavioral science, delivers precise, contextualized guidance tied to each manager's unique team dynamics.

Nudge Boosts: Empowers HR and leadership to seamlessly weave critical, time-sensitive priorities into existing campaigns-amplifying urgency without disrupting momentum.

Custom Learning Links : connects nudges directly to relevant L&D resources, helping employees grow in real-time and improving the impact of previous L&D investments. Nudge Agent: converts existing learning content into personalized, behaviorally-focused nudges-saving time, ensuring consistency, and scaling behavior change across the organization.

“The consistent struggle we hear from customers is the challenge of turning EX insights into measurable change and business impact, and that burden typically falls on overloaded managers to action plan in antiquated ways,” said Joe Freed, Chief Product Officer, Perceptyx.“Activate bridges the gap between listening and action with AI innovation that's practical, precise, and transformative. We're honored to receive this award-it reflects our team's relentless commitment to innovating at the intersection of people science, technology, and real-world leadership-to make work better.”

About Perceptyx

Perceptyx is the Employee Experience (EX) transformation company, providing enterprise-grade employee listening, analytics, and behavioral science that activates people and delivers business impact. More than 600 global enterprises, including one-third of the Fortune 100, use Perceptyx's multi-channel employee listening, AI-powered recommendations, and personalized coaching to close the loop between insights and action. With an unrivaled technology platform and an in-house team of EX Experts, Perceptyx makes it easy for managers, HR executives, and business leaders to align their key business and talent priorities and drive positive organizational change.

