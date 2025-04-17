American Energy Fund Expands Access To Oil And Gas Investment Opportunities For Accredited Investors

American Energy Fund

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- American Energy Fund (AEF), a Texas-based private equity firm, has announced the expansion of its asset-backed investment offerings in domestic oil and gas ventures. The move comes amid increasing demand for alternative asset classes that provide income stability and tangible backing, especially during a period of heightened economic uncertainty and inflationary pressure.Led by founder Mikey Lucas, AEF's latest initiatives aim to provide accredited investors with entry points into traditionally exclusive sectors of U.S. energy production. New projects include the Permian Basin Joint Venture, which is scheduled to begin cash flow distribution in the first quarter of 2024, and a North Texas Drilling Program. Both programs include on-site investor briefings and emphasize operational transparency.The oil and gas sector has long been a pillar of U.S. energy infrastructure, offering unique tax benefits for investors. These include 100% first-year deductions on intangible drilling costs and a 15% exemption on income derived from gross production. AEF's expanded offerings coincide with broader shifts in investor priorities, as individuals seek lower-risk opportunities outside of public equities and cryptocurrencies."With continued volatility in traditional markets, more investors are revisiting energy as a viable asset class," said an AEF spokesperson. "Our focus is on delivering consistent performance, operational visibility, and regulatory compliance across all investment opportunities."The announcement aligns with a broader trend in U.S. capital markets, where interest in both fossil fuels and renewable energy has gained momentum. A 2023 Deloitte survey found that 68% of U.S. investors were considering energy-related investments as part of their portfolio diversification strategies. While solar and wind projects have gained significant attention, domestic oil and gas remain central to energy infrastructure and national energy security.Mikey Lucas, who will speak at SolarCon 2025 in Las Vegas on April 16, is expected to address emerging trends in commercial energy finance and discuss the integration of traditional and renewable energy investment strategies. Lucas has previously led solar energy sales totaling more than $180 million and consulted with over 260 businesses on energy-related initiatives.AEF's latest offerings are targeted toward accredited investors seeking income-generating assets with real-world applications. The company's approach emphasizes regular reporting, investor site access, and conservative financial modeling.For more information on American Energy Fund and to explore investment opportunities, visit .About American Energy FundAmerican Energy Fund is a private equity firm based in Houston, Texas, focused on direct investment opportunities in U.S. energy markets. The company connects accredited investors with curated oil, gas, and solar projects designed to deliver passive income and tax-advantaged returns.About Mikey LucasMikey Lucas is an entrepreneur and investor with experience in both the traditional and renewable energy sectors. He has advised more than 260 businesses and is recognized for his work in expanding access to passive income opportunities through energy finance.

