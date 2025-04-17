Introducing Onecause Taptm: Simplifying Nonprofit Event Management

New Tap Functionality Turns Mobile Devices into Credit Card Readers & Streamlines Event Check-in

INDIANAPOLIS , April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OneCause , a leading provider of event and online fundraising solutions, today announced the launch of OneCause Tap in its Event Admin App. Designed to simplify event day operations, this new functionality enables nonprofits to capture supporter payment information at check-in by tapping guest credit cards on any NFC-enabled Android phone or tablet.

This innovation streamlines onsite event management, eliminating the need for credit card swiping hardware and reducing registration lines. OneCause Tap is the latest event management feature to be added to Event Admin on the OneCause Fundraising Platform, empowering volunteers and staff with intuitive tools that enhance the event experience for attendees.

"OneCause Tap represents the next step forward in seamless onsite event management," said Steve Johns, chief executive officer of OneCause. "We've designed this functionality to remove barriers for nonprofit teams and deliver a faster, more intuitive experience for both staff and supporters. By eliminating the need for extra hardware and reducing registration bottlenecks, nonprofits can focus on what matters most: engaging event guests and advancing their mission."

OneCause Event Admin empowers event day volunteers with all the tools necessary for on-the-go event management and includes:



Check-In : Scan guest QR codes and confirm information as attendees arrive.

OneCause Tap: Capture guest payment information by tapping cards on NFC-enabled device.

Walk-Up Ticket Sales : Equip volunteers to sell tickets to guests at the door.

Search Tool : View guest accounts and add donations, raffle tickets, and fixed-price items.

Spotter Tool : Record paddle raise donations and add them to attendee carts.

Bid Assist : Record bids on behalf of guests to drive participation in the silent auction. Item Pick-Up : Facilitate pick-up and track which purchased or won items have been distributed.

"Incorporating tap functionality shows that OneCause is dedicated to innovation and continuous improvement," said Jessica Michels, senior technical product manager for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. "Meeting donors where they are and providing intuitive giving options is crucial to the event experience and advancing our mission. OneCause recognizes this and responds by consistently and thoughtfully enhancing their all-in-one platform to support the evolving needs of forward-thinking nonprofits."

For more information about OneCause Tap and Event Admin, download the handout or visit the OneCause website to request a demo .

About OneCause

OneCause is driving the future of fundraising with easy-to-use digital fundraising solutions that help nonprofits improve the giving experience and raise more money. OneCause builds technology that optimizes everyday generosity, making it easier for nonprofit organizations to fundraise and for nonprofit supporters to give. Since 2008, OneCause has helped over 14,000 nonprofits in the United States and Canada raise more than $8 billion for their missions. OneCause is committed to driving innovation in the charitable sector, bringing together nonprofit professionals across the world for the annual Raise Conference to exchange ideas that further fundraising. For more information, visit or follow us on LinkedIn , X , Instagram , and Facebook .

SOURCE OneCause

