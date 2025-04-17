Consumers Energy Delivers Over $1 Million In Rebates, Cost Savings For Grand Rapids Public Schools

Lighting projects, cooling system upgrades highlight energy efficiency efforts in 39 district buildings

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumers Energy is proud to partner with Grand Rapids Public Schools to empower one of the state's largest school districts to save money through Consumers Energy's energy efficiency programs.

Consumers Energy is helping the district avoid nearly 5.2 million future kilowatt hours (kWh) of energy usage annually, which equates to over $500,000 a year in projected savings on the district's energy bill. The savings were achieved over a two-year period through electrical upgrades of lighting, cooling system, and HVAC systems and other improvements at 39 district buildings.

Among the highlights of the work were a nearly $200,000 Consumers Energy rebate awarded to the district for new electrical equipment and other upgrades as part of the Innovation High School campus renovation, and nearly $30,000 for making energy efficient lighting updates at Alger Middle School.

"The money we're investing back to GRPS schools supports building operations and improvements to the district's learning environment," said Lauren Snyder, Consumers Energy's vice president of customer experience. "We are committed to doing our part to educate and empower the district through our energy efficiency programs to help all Michiganders save energy and save money."

"Partnering with Consumers Energy to reduce our energy usage helps us minimize our environmental impact and lower costs, allowing our district to invest more in our scholars, families, and staff," said Dr. Leadriane Roby, superintendent of schools for Grand Rapids Public Schools.

Consumers Energy provides customers with the power to reduce energy waste and lower bills through energy efficiency and demand response programs like the Smart Thermostat program, Home Energy Analysis, Appliance Recycling and Water Heater rebates. And in conjunction with the company's Clean Energy Plan, which uses natural gas as a fuel source to generate baseload power, Consumers Energy's plan creates price stability and will save about $600 million through 2040.

To find out what programs or rebates you may qualify for, visit consumersenergy/save .

Consumers Energy is Michigan's largest energy provider, providing natural gas and/or electricity to 6.8 million of the state's 10 million residents in all 68 Lower Peninsula counties. We are committed to delivering reliable, clean, and affordable energy to our customers 24/7.

For more information about Consumers Energy, go to ConsumersEnergy .

Check out Consumers Energy on Social Media

Facebook:

Twitter:

LinkedIn:

Instagram:

SOURCE Consumers Energy

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED