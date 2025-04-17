Kentro Transforms Both Virtual And In-Person Spaces, With Mission-Focused Digital Solutions Top Of Mind

MCLEAN, Va., April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kentro (IT Concepts, Inc., DBA Kentro) announces the full-scale transformation of its market presence with the opening of a relocated office and the launch of its new website. The company recently rebranded as Kentro and remains a leading provider of digital services for the federal government. This rebrand reflects the company's focus on modernizing missions with transformative digital solutions powered by the people at the center of possible.

The office space, relocated from Vienna, Virginia to McLean, features state-of-the-art collaboration rooms, executive offices, wellness oasis, computer stations, call rooms, and an innovation lab space, called the Estelle iLab. Kentro's iLab features an 18' video wall and touch/interactive screen for presentations and collaborative ideation. Kentro invested in the Estelle iLab to reinforce the company's dedication to design thinking fundamentals, the innovation methodology developed to foster mission success. Through intensive workshops, brainstorming and rapid prototyping, Kentro experts develop mission-first solutions delivering measurable value.

The Kentro Estelle iLab is named in honor of Maj. Raymond Estelle II. "Major Estelle, was an Airman and mentor assigned to Headquarters Air Combat Command, and an inspiration to me during my time in the military," said Pinakin Patel, Kentro Chief Executive Officer (CEO). "The Kentro Estelle iLab showcases the innovation happening across Kentro."

Learn more about the Estelle iLab at the new Kentro website . As Kentro, the new brand reinforces the company's role as a trusted partner in advancing federal priorities with precision and impact.

"Kentro delivers expertise to modernize missions and transform digital solutions to empower a more efficient, effective, and future-ready government," said Tom Fogarty, Chief Strategy Officer (CSO). "Through deep understanding of mission requirements and a proactive approach, we help customers modernize faster and realize results sooner."

The new Kentro website expands upon the company's capabilities:



Infrastructure Modernization – Strengthening IT environments to improve performance, security, and resilience.



Data and AI – Using advanced data analysis and automation to support decision-making and operations.



Human Capital – Enhancing workforce management with tailored solutions that support agency objectives.



Cybersecurity – Protecting critical systems with proactive security strategies and compliance-focused solutions.

Health – Supporting federal health programs with secure, data-driven digital services.

The new website features information about Kentro's focus on the federal civilian, national security, and health markets, with comprehensive use cases in each category. Jobseekers learn about Kentro's community outreach and dedication to hiring and supporting Veterans and military families.

Kentro understands that federal leaders require a partner to address the complexities of modernization and ensure technology achieves objectives, driving efficiencies to deliver mission value. With Kentro, agencies move forward with confidence, relying on proven expertise and solutions designed to deliver measurable results with maximum efficiency, creating a more effective government for everyone.

About Kentro

Advancing the missions that the nation depends on requires an alignment between agency and technology that's more than a part of the solution, but the core of it. Our customer-centric approach creates a deeper understanding of mission requirements so our customers can modernize faster, realize results sooner, and pursue progress optimally. We empower agencies to navigate change with confidence, with teams of highly certified technologists, consultants, and mission experts who act proactively to prioritize customer needs and adapt to evolving mission environments. We enable more informed, more confident decisions with innovative data services and cutting-edge capabilities like AI/ML to create a clearer picture of what's next, now. In a landscape where mission alignment determines mission success, we're creating the core of a more efficient, effective, and future-ready government for everyone. Kentro. At the Core of More.

