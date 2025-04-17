Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Accessory For Golfers (CLR-307)

PITTSBURGH, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to provide golfers with a convenient new multipurpose accessory," said an inventor, from Mundelein, Ill., "so I invented the PUTT FORE DOUGH. My design would protect a putter head, and it eliminates the hassle of searching for a ball marker, divot tool, or towel."

The patent-pending invention provides quick and easy access to multiple golf tools and accessories. In doing so, it ensures a divot repair tool, ball marker, and towel are easily accessible if needed. As a result, it saves time and effort. It also offers protection for a putter's club head. The invention features a compact and portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for golfers.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-CLR-307, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

