U.S. News & World Report Announces "Best Of" 2025 Ratings For Legend Senior Living® Residences

"We've come to celebrate mid-April as the time when U.S. News reports its survey of senior living residences,” said Matt Buchanan, President and Co-CEO of Legend Senior Living. "Our vast team of dedicated and caring professionals are to thank for Legend routinely ranking among the country's most respected providers. Of course, we're very humbled that these ratings are based on the surveys of the residents and their families. We value the feedback from our customers, which has been key to the growth over our 30 years in senior living. U.S. News sets a high bar and we greatly appreciate U.S. News' recognition and participation in the senior living industry through this valuable resource to consumers."

Legend's "Best Of" performance follows the recent growth of the company, which has added 15 residences just since last year's survey. Legend residences have been certified as Great Places to Work® and have also been recognized among the Top 25 Senior Living residences by Fortune Magazine.

According to U.S. News, more than 450,000 survey responses were analyzed from residents and their family members from more than 3,800 senior living communities. To receive a U.S. News Best Senior Living recognition for 2025, a community must have been rated 'Best' in Independent Living, Assisted Living or Memory Care." The ratings recognize communities that have excelled at service and have made residents feel secure and well cared for. Fewer than half of the communities that participated in the evaluation process earned even a single award.

ABOUT LEGEND SENIOR LIVING

Legend Senior Living states its mission as "providing the highest standards of quality of service, environment and care to residents and their families." Legend is a privately held senior housing and services company based in Wichita, Kansas. The ever-expanding roster of senior residences owned and operated by Legend is currently numbered at 67, providing independent living, assisted living, memory care, and personal care in Florida, Colorado, Texas, Kansas, Oklahoma and Pennsylvania. Legend communities are certified as a Great Place to Work®.

ABOUT U.S. NEWS & WORLD REPORT

Based in Washington, D.C., U.S. News & World Report, a 90-year global leader in journalism, provides unbiased rankings, independent reporting and analysis, and consumer advice to millions of people on USNews.com each month. For more information behind the data analyzed in the U.S. News ratings for Senior Living, see the Methodology Report U.S. News & World Report 2024-25 Best Senior Living Ratings .

