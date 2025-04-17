JUARA Announces Limited-Time Spring And Mother's Day Promotions On Body Care Essentials

JUARA's award-winning and best-selling Tiare Jasmine Body Creme is a silky and lightweight body creme that is designed to promote hydration and an overall glow.

JUARA carries a handful of perfume oils, including their Candlenut Perfume Oil, that are engineered to promote emotional balance and mental clarity.

JUARA, the skincare and wellness brand inspired by ancient Indonesian beauty rituals, is offering a series of limited-time promotions this spring.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- JUARA, the skincare and wellness brand inspired by ancient Indonesian beauty rituals, is offering a series of limited-time promotions this spring to celebrate self-care and honor the love and strength of mothers.

From April 1 through April 30, JUARA will include a complimentary full-size Kartini Body Oil with any purchase over $100. This luxurious botanical oil, inspired by a legendary pioneer of women's rights in Indonesia, is known for its deeply nourishing ingredients and calming, floral-infused scent that supports mindfulness and tranquility.

In addition, a Mother's Day sale will run from April 16 through May 11, offering significant discounts across a wide selection of JUARA's body care products . The promotion features 30% off the Tiare Jasmine Body Crème, Invigorating Coffee Scrub, and Candlenut Body Polish - each celebrated for their rich textures and revitalizing properties.

There is also 25% off the Candlenut Body Oil, Kartini Body Oil, Candlenut Hydrating Shower Gel, and Candlenut Bar Soap. Shoppers will find a variety of other customer favorites, including JUARA's perfume oils, available at 10% to 15% off. All featured items are available at .

These promotions offer an opportunity to explore thoughtful, indulgent gifts ahead of Mother's Day, with body care essentials that include soothing moisturizers, gentle exfoliating scrubs, hydrating shower gels, and beautifully scented oils. Designed to bring a sense of calm and comfort, JUARA's offerings are rooted in the Indonesian tradition of Jamu , which emphasizes inner and outer wellness through nature-based ingredients and mindful practices.

JUARA's body care formulations are deeply rooted in traditional Indonesian beauty rituals and feature time-honored botanicals that nourish the skin while supporting overall wellness. One of the brand's signature ingredients is candlenut oil, a rich, velvety oil with deeply moisturizing and skin-softening properties. High in essential fatty acids, candlenut oil helps restore the skin's natural elasticity and provides long-lasting hydration. Its smooth texture and light, nutty aroma make it a standout ingredient across several of JUARA's bestselling products.

Founded with a mission to blend traditional Jamu philosophies with modern skincare science, JUARA has earned a reputation for its holistic approach and immersive formulations. The brand continues to create body and skincare products that celebrate everyday self-care and cultural heritage.

For more information, visit juaraskincare.



Marie-Laure Fournier

JUARA Skincare

+1 (212) 737-0621

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Instagram

YouTube

The JUARA Story of Jamu

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.