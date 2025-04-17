Rechat Unveils Digital Ads To Simplify Real Estate Marketing

New feature helps agents effortlessly launch targeted ad campaigns

- Shayan Hamidi, CEO of RechatDALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Rechat , a leading operating platform for real estate marketing and transactions, has introduced Rechat Digital Ads, a new feature that allows agents to create and manage targeted ad campaigns seamlessly within the Rechat platform. The tool enables real estate professionals to capture leads and expand their reach beyond traditional email marketing.With Rechat Digital Ads, agents can easily launch Facebook and Instagram ad campaigns to increase visibility and engagement for their listings and personal brands. Future updates will expand functionality to additional advertising platforms.“Rechat Digital Ads represents a major leap forward in real estate marketing,” said Shayan Hamidi, CEO of Rechat.“By integrating ad campaigns directly within our platform, we're enabling agents to effortlessly promote their listings, strengthen their brand, and generate high-quality leads-all in one place.”Rechat Digital Ads simplifies the ad creation process, allowing agents to transform listing designs into professional campaigns with just a few clicks. Ads can be launched directly within Rechat, eliminating the need for external tools while saving time and effort.Agents can connect and manage their Facebook and Instagram ad campaigns without leaving the platform. Campaigns are fully customizable, with adjustable duration, budget, audience radius, and messaging to align with marketing goals. The tool offers flexible budgeting, with campaigns starting at just $1. Ads are targeted to an adjustable audience radius, starting at a 15-mile minimum from the listing location.Ad performance is tracked in real-time within Rechat's Marketing Center, providing insights including leads, impressions, reach, clicks, click-through rate, and cost per click.Rechat Digital Ads is designed to streamline the marketing process for agents. Users can connect their social media accounts, select a social media template, customize campaign details, and track performance all in one place.“Rechat Digital Ads has made marketing incredibly easy. Publishing ads is quick, effortless and the ready-to-use templates save me so much time. The seamless integration means I no longer have to juggle multiple platforms-everything I need is in one place,” added Tracy Ward, broker associate with The Eklund Gomes Team.“What really stood out to me was how much easier the setup process was compared to other platforms I've used. It's intuitive, streamlined, and truly built with busy real estate professionals in mind. Now I can focus on what I do best-working with clients-while my ads consistently drive traffic in the background. Rechat has completely elevated the way I market my business.”Rechat Digital Ads is now available to all Rechat users. Agents can access the feature by navigating to the Marketing Center within the platform.To learn more, visit:About RechatRechat is real estate's only AI-powered operating platform. Built to solve a universally persistent problem faced by brokerages and their agents – the need to toggle between disparate platforms to manage the various aspects of their business – Rechat includes a fully integrated marketing center, people center, and deals center. As a result, real estate professionals are able to work within one ecosystem to streamline tasks, automate listing marketing, create high-quality collateral, and track transactions from start to finish.

