NBA Icon Dennis Rodman Returns To Southern California For One-Day-Only Public Signing At Elite Long Beach Venue

NBA icon Dennis Rodman set to meet fans at a one-day-only public signing in Long Beach on April 26, 2025.

Organized by The OC Dugout, NBA legend Dennis Rodman will host a rare public signing April 26 at d'Arnaud Athletics, with support from Cal Dental USA.

- Brian, CEO of The OC DugoutLONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Dennis Rodman to Host Exclusive Public Signing in Long Beach, Presented by The OC Dugout and Cal Dental USAOrganized by The OC Dugout | Sponsors Include Cal Dental USA | Hosted at d'Arnaud Athletics Baseballism AcademyGet ready, Southern California - one of the most talked-about sports and culture events of the year is coming to Long Beach. NBA Hall of Famer, five-time NBA champion, and global style icon Dennis Rodman will make a rare appearance for an exclusive public autograph signing on Saturday, April 26, 2025.Organized by The OC Dugout, this celebrity meet-and-greet will be held at the state-of-the-art d'Arnaud Athletics Baseballism Academy, owned by MLB veterans Chase and Travis d'Arnaud, and supported by premier sponsor Cal Dental USA.This one-day-only event combines the worlds of sports, culture, and community-and is expected to draw fans from all over the West Coast. Whether you grew up watching Rodman dominate the boards with the Bulls or discovered him in The Last Dance, this is your chance to meet one of basketball's most legendary and polarizing figures up close and personal.“There's no one like Rodman,” said Brian, CEO of The OC Dugout.“He's a cultural force, not just a basketball legend - and bringing him to Long Beach is about more than just an autograph. It's about creating a once-in-a-lifetime, Instagram-worthy experience for fans of all ages.”🎟️ Tickets are available now at theOCdugout, with absentee/mail-in options available for out-of-town fans. But act fast - spots are limited and expected to sell out quickly.Event DetailsDate: Saturday, April 26, 2025Time: Doors Open at 11:00 AM | Signing: 12:00 PM – 2:00 PMLocation: d'Arnaud Athletics Baseballism Academy, Long Beach, CAOrganizer: The OC DugoutSponsors: Cal Dental USATickets: theOCdugoutMore Than a Signing - It's a Cultural MomentMaking this event even more special, acclaimed tattoo artist @jerryalvareztattoos will debut a one-of-one original artwork paying tribute to Rodman's legacy - a must-see moment for collectors and art fans alike.Cal Dental USA, the event's official sponsor, will be on-site with exclusive giveaways, free merch, and limited-time dental offers for new patients. With over 20 locations across California, Cal Dental USA continues to lead in affordable, community-first healthcare and culture-driven partnerships.From sports lovers and sneakerheads to art collectors and pop culture fans - this event has something for everyone. Whether you're coming for the autograph, the photo op, the viral art drop, or just the energy of being in the room - this will be a memory that lives far beyond the moment.For tickets, updates, and behind-the-scenes previews, follow:📍 @theocdugout | @caldentalusa | @darnaudathletics

James Jones

Cal Dental USA

+1 310-562-2932

email us here

