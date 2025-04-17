Celebrating Excellence In Gaming: Winners Of The 2025 Pinnacle Awards Announced

The 2025 Pinnacle Awards unveiled winners in the Gaming, honoring achievements in Platform & Technology, Game Development, and Innovation & Creativity.

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The 2025 Pinnacle Awards today unveiled the winners in the Gaming categories, honoring trailblazing achievements in Platform & Technology, Game Development, and Innovation & Creativity. This year's winners represent the forefront of creativity, technological advancement, and groundbreaking experiences in the gaming world.“These winners are shaping the future of gaming, pushing boundaries in design, storytelling, and tech,” said Kate Lang, Executive Director of the Pinnacle Awards.“We're honored to recognize their work and spotlight the impact they're making across the industry.”The winners of the 2025 Pinnacle Awards for Gaming are:Platform & Technology – Best VR/AR ExperiencePlatinum Winner: Party Versus – Schell GamesGame Development – Best Game DesignPlatinum Winner: Resolution GamesInnovation & Creativity – Best Game Expansion/DLCPlatinum Winner: pocketPlatform & Technology – Best Cloud Gaming ServicePlatinum Winner: XsollaThe Pinnacle Awards celebrate excellence across industries, and the Gaming category continues to highlight creators and companies driving innovation in one of the world's most influential entertainment sectors. For more information on the Pinnacle Awards or to view the full list of winners, visit .About the Pinnacle Awards:The Pinnacle Awards recognize excellence across a range of industries including gaming, healthcare, technology, marketing, and more. Each year, the awards celebrate standout achievements, innovation, and leadership shaping the future of business and culture.

Kat Lang

Pinnacle Awards

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.